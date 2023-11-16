Modern Warfare 3 Zombies guide: How to complete Blasted tier 5 mission, rewards, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies was released as a separate survival game mode and introduced a unique storyline with missions like Blasted categorized into three different Acts and tiers. It is an open-world mode, meaning you can complete the selected mission objectives in your own way without following a linear instruction set. This is a great way to earn XP and level up your account to get new items.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ) Act 1 takes place on the upcoming Warzone map Urzikstan and features a zombie-themed makeover. The map is quite big and is conveniently divided into three parts with increasing difficulty towards the center - the outer circle, the middle circle, and the red circle. You can also find various monsters and fight them to get high-tier loot, including rare elements and weapons.

This article will highlight the most efficient way to clear Blasted mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to complete Blasted mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Here is a complete guide that can help you clear the tier 5 mission Blasted without any hiccups in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Launch your game and go to the zombie mode.

Equip your weapons and finalize the loadout from “Gears,” then select the mission.

Once you are done, click on “Ready” and then prepare to drop into the battlefield.

After you spawn on the map, you will need to first acquire the Shatter Blast Ammo Mod by clearing out Aether Nests and looting the purple boxes.

You might need to grind for a bit, as the Mods are quite rare and have a smaller drop rate.

After you get the required item, you will need to equip it and start shooting down armored zombies.

The best place for this is an exfil point in the middle circle. You can call in the helicopter, and a lot of armored zombies will start spawning around the point.

After clearing out the zombies and completing the objective, you will be able to collect a Cyphered Tablet from one of the monsters.

You can then exfil out from the nearest area.

It is important to note that you need to shatter the armor with the mod, so try shooting at the chest to increase its chances. This is because the shatter ammo mod has a proc chance (a special effect that happens randomly).

What are Blasted mission rewards in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Here is a list of all the items you can get after clearing the Blasted mission in MWZ.

Napalm Burst Acquisition

1500 XP

The Napalm Burst is a great tool that can be used to craft high-damage output weapons to aid in defeating stronger monsters in the red circle.

The additional XP bonus is another great boost that can help your account climb ranks faster and unlock new gears and equipment.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates and MW3 mission guides.