Modern Warfare 3 Zombies pay respects location: How to upgrade weapons for free

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies feature different types of hidden gems and Easter eggs, including a grave to pay respects to the fallen. This unique site can help you upgrade your weapon for free and provide some additional in-game rewards that might be useful in future sessions. The grave site rewards are chance-based and do not always provide the same items.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ) is easily one of the biggest side-quest online multiplayer games in the entire franchise, featuring an open-world survival mode. The developers at Sledgehammer Games ingrained several small details for players to find throughout the Urzikstan map that reference previous titles like Advanced Warfare.

This article highlights the infamous gravesite location and how it can help you upgrade your weapons in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Where is the pay respects grave located in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Expand Tweet

The gravesite is located near the medium threat level in the red circle zone to the southwest of Old Town. It is atop the castle between some foliage and marked with weapons and swords, making it easy to spot. You can go near the location and interact with the grave to pay your respects.

The best way to get there is by finding a Redeploy drone so you can safely land on the gravesite. However, if you have a daring squad, you can take a vehicle and fight off hordes while traveling through the terrain. It is recommended that you have high-tier loot before you venture near the red circle

How to upgrade weapons for free by paying respects at the grave in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Expand Tweet

Here is a quick guide to getting a free upgrade in MWZ:

Launch your game and go to the Zombie mode.

Visit the gravesite location with the weapon you wish to use.

Once there, press the designated keybind indicated on the screen to pay respect.

Thereafter, your current weapon will be stripped of all its upgrades, although you will get it back in your inventory for the next session.

After completing this step, you will also be able to claim a random reward from the gravesite.

It is important to note that you might not get the exact amount of loot back as your upgraded weapon. However, if you have a three-times Pack-a-Punch weapon, you could get the entire amount back or a portion of it.

Since the Zombies mode does not allow upgraded weapons to carry over to the next session, it is better to secure a part of the loot, which makes it easier to upgrade weapons later. The best part about this process is that you can use those resources to upgrade a different weapon in the next session.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates.