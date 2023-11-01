Modern Warfare 3 Zombies pre-load date and time for all regions

The highly anticipated Modern Warfare 3 Zombies mode will debut on November 9, 2023. Developed by Treyarch in collaboration with Sledgehammer Games and High Moon Studios, this mode marks the first entry of the undead into the Modern Warfare universe.

Players can expect a revolutionary survival mode, offering a thrilling PvE open-world experience enhanced with a compelling narrative. To ensure a seamless experience, developers have added a substantial pre-load window.

In this article, we will discuss the exact pre-load release date and time of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies across all regions.

When does Modern Warfare 3 Zombies pre-load go live?

The Modern Warfare 3 Zombies pre-load window will open on November 8, 2023, at 10 am PT, for all major gaming platforms, including the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The pre-load will go live at the same time worldwide, but players need to consider the time zone difference.

Here are the corresponding pre-load release timings for players all around the world:

Pacific Time (PT): November 8, 2023, at 10 am

November 8, 2023, at 10 am Mountain Time (MT): November 8, 2023, at 11 am

November 8, 2023, at 11 am Central Time (CT): November 8, 2023, at 12 pm

November 8, 2023, at 12 pm Eastern Time (ET): November 8, 2023, at 1 pm

November 8, 2023, at 1 pm Brasília Time (BRT): November 8, 2023, at 2 pm

November 8, 2023, at 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): November 8, 2023, at 5 pm

November 8, 2023, at 5 pm Central European Time (CET): November 8, 2023, at 6 pm

November 8, 2023, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET): November 8, 2023, at 7 pm

November 8, 2023, at 7 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): November 8, 2023, at 8 pm

November 8, 2023, at 8 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): November 8, 2023, at 10:30 pm

November 8, 2023, at 10:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): November 9, 2023, at 1 am

November 9, 2023, at 1 am Japan Standard Time (JST): November 9, 2023, at 2 am

November 9, 2023, at 2 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): November 9, 2023, at 3 am

November 9, 2023, at 3 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): November 9, 2023, at 5 am

About Modern Warfare 3 Zombies mode

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is promised to alter the zombie experience, with players facing increased enemy density, requiring numerous squads to coordinate to control and prevent the zombie outbreak from spreading. This change will result in intense battles and a fun gunplay experience.

As the game advances, tension rises as players fight not only the undead enemies but also lethal mercenary troops working for the Terminus Outcomes PMC, hired by the ruthless antagonist, Viktor Zakhaev.

The reintroduction of favorite elements from past zombie modes, such as the classic Pack-A-Punch, Perk Colas, the Mystery Box, and the Wonder Weapon, will please the fans. A new and thrilling gameplay feature allows players to store and use weapons in future matches successfully exfilled from previous ones, including fan-favorite classics like the Ray Gun.

