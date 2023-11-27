Modern Warfare 3 Zombies "Shocked" Act 2 Tier 2 mission: How to complete, rewards, and more

In the undead-filled world of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, completing various missions and challenges is key to leveling up. In this guide, we'll delve into the specifics of the Act 2 Tier 2 mission, "Shocked," where you are tasked with stunning 25 zombies using the Dead Wire ammo mod and additionally stunning five special zombies with the same mod.

So, let's look at what this challenge is all about and learn how we can conquer it in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Guide to Modern Warfare 3 Zombies mission - "Shocked"

A shocked zombie (Image via Activision and YouTube/IPossessThePower)

The first step to conquering this mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is equipping your weapon with the Dead Wire ammo mod. This powerful enhancement can be acquired through various means, such as contracts, harvesting areas, and high-threat zones.

For optimal results, venture into higher-tier areas, specifically the orange and red regions of the game, where the loot quality is superior.

Stunning 25 zombies

Grouping the Zombies (Image via Activision and YouTube/IPossessThePower)

To fulfill the requirement of stunning 25 regular zombies, the strategy is to group them and unleash the electrifying power of the Dead Wire ammo mod. When a zombie is affected by Dead Wire, they undergo an electrocuted animation, ultimately leading to their demise without additional shots.

Efficiently grouping zombies and strategically activating the Dead Wire mod will quickly accumulate the necessary stuns.

Identifying special zombies

It's crucial to distinguish between regular and special zombies to ensure progress toward the mission objectives. Mangler is one such special zombie, denoted by a skull icon next to its name. Special zombies bring unique challenges, but they are the key to completing the second part of the mission.

Stunning five special zombies

The special Mangler zombie (Image via Activision and YouTube/IPossessThePower)

The Mangler is the go-to special zombie for stunning. Found mainly in Tier 2 threat areas, they exhibit the stunned effect when targeted with the Dead Wire mod. What makes Manglers particularly advantageous for this mission is the ability to stun them repeatedly after the Dead Wire mod recharges. They are pretty tanky, allowing you to farm the required stuns efficiently.

Additional special zombies and rewards

While you may mainly focus on Manglers, another special zombie type is the Disciples. Identified by their distinct appearance and skull icon, Disciples offer an additional challenge for the ones seeking variety in their encounters. Although less common, encountering Disciples showcases the diversity of special zombies in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

By following the tips outlined in this guide, you can efficiently accumulate the required stuns by electrifying hordes of regular zombies and strategically targeting special zombies like the Mangler and Disciple. Additionally, completing this mission rewards the Madness sticker and 2000 XP.

