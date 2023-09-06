New Warzone gameplay reveal: Date, how to watch, and more

Warzone is set to receive numerous changes with the launch of Modern Warfare 3. According to reports, the game will see the addition of a new Battle Royale map, several gameplay mechanic changes, and more. However, Call of Duty has so far only showcased its campaign mode. The multiplayer mode or the battle royale changes have been kept in the dark.

Although these details give an idea of what to expect at launch, fans are yet to get a complete picture of every change or new addition arriving to the game following MW3's release.

Fortunately, for fans anticipating the new Warzone gameplay, the wait is almost over. With the Call of Duty: Next event just around the corner, fans can catch the global gameplay reveal for WZ and Modern Warfare 3's multiplayer directly from their homes.

When will the new Warzone gameplay be revealed?

Expand Tweet

As stated earlier, fans can catch new Warzone gameplay in the Call of Duty: Next event, which is scheduled to go live on October 5, 2023. The date was announced officially with the Gamescom 2023 campaign reveal. Next is a premiere Call of Duty event, where the devs showcase their latest products and discuss what to expect at launch.

This time around, fans will be seeing not only the upgraded Battle Royale title but also new Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer gameplay and insights into their flagship mobile game—Warzone Mobile. Check the section below to know where you can watch the event unfold live.

Where to watch the new Warzone gameplay?

Expand Tweet

New Warzone gameplay will be revealed during the Call of Duty: Next event. Fans can watch it live on the official Call of Duty YouTube and Twitch channels on October 5, 2023.

The exact timings for the event are yet to be disclosed. But we do know for certain that right after the event concludes, the Open Beta phase for Modern Warfare 3 will kick off, giving players a taste of what's to come.

Players can expect to see the new Battle Royale map Las Almas along with the changes to gameplay mechanics, such as slide canceling, reload canceling, and Tac-stance. Apart from these improved features, this event will also act as a showcase for the new weapons and maps that will be joining the roster.

The abovementioned covers everything there is to know about the upcoming gameplay reveal for the Battle Royale title. Until then, players join in on the action in the Season 5 Reloaded update for MW2 and WZ.

Expand Tweet

Modern Warfare 2 and WZ 2's Season 5 Reloaded are now live. The mid-season update is currently available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.