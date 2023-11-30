Activision reveals MW3 Warzone key art ahead of the release

Call of Duty publisher Activision has revealed the key art for the upcoming Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Warzone. This is the main image being used to promote the game and was posted on X on November 29, 2023, along with the caption, "The final chapter begins." The key art, revealed on Activision's official Twitter account, provides a glimpse into the thrilling world of MW3 Warzone.

It showcases the title's stunning graphics and hints at the intense, action-packed gameplay players can expect in it.

Activision reveals key art for upcoming MW3 Warzone

MW3 Warzone will be released on December 6, 2023, as announced by Activision on X via the same post that revealed the new artwork. This launch will correspond with the start of Season 1 in Modern Warfare 3. Players should mark that date on their calendars since the new map, Urzikstan, will be launched in Modern Warfare 3 alongside the game.

Call of Duty: Next revealed this map for Call of Duty: WZ. This metropolis on the Black Sea's eastern border has 11 distinct and distinctive sites of interest. At the start of Season 1 of WZ, Urzikstan will have both Battle Royale and Plunder game types.

The COD NEXT event on October 5 revealed that WZ's movement will be tweaked to better align with what MW3 has. As a result, players may expect to easily traverse Urzikstan.

The new map offers enhanced rotation opportunities as well as cover and is primarily inspired by the franchise's nostalgic features. Urzikstan will replace Al Mazrah in the game, joining Ashika Island and Vondel — two small-scale Resurgence maps.

Modern Warfare 3's release will introduce several modifications to the Warzone battle royale, including significant gameplay tweaks, a new map, perk and loadout changes, and essential quality-of-life updates.

The Warzone in Modern Warfare 3 will be a nod to the movement that was so popular in Modern Warfare (2019), which players feel raises the skill gap and makes it more enjoyable, including stims to increase movement speed and changes to traversal and mantling.

