All weapon changes in Modern Warfare 3 November 15 patch

A new pre-season patch of Modern Warfare 3 went live on November 15 and has brought a few changes to some of the guns in this title. Alongside stat adjustments, this mini-update has introduced fixes for some major bugs that were affecting the game. This update also addressed several performance and stability issues that were disrupting gameplay.

This article mainly focuses on the weapon changes that have been implemented by this pre-season patch of Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3 November 15 pre-season patch weapon adjustments

Here are all the gun changes that have been applied by the Modern Warfare 3 November 15 pre-season patch:

Weapon and attachment changes

MCW (Assault Rifle)

Hip-fire control during sustained fire has been increased.

BAS-B (Battle Rifle)

Hip-fire control during sustained fire has been increased.

MTZ Interceptor (Marksman Rifle)

Hip-fire control during sustained fire has been increased.

Renetti (Handgun)

Hip-fire control during sustained fire has been increased.

JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit (Conversion Kit)

Players will now be able to toggle the Thermo-Optic X9 and SZ VORTEX-90 optic attachments as expected.

TYR (Handgun)

Hip-fire control during sustained fire has been increased.

Odin’s Judgement (Trigger Action)

Trigger response time has been decreased to the intended 210ms duration.

Alongside those gun stat adjustments, two problems with weapon cosmetics have also been resolved:

The audio will now play as expected upon clicking the Gun Screen preview button.

Alucard, from the Hellsing Operator Bundle, will finally get back his missing handgun in the operator preview.

Additionally, a new requirement has been implemented for the Priceless camo challenge you need to complete for the WSP Swarm SMG. Players will now have to get 10 Operator Double Kills while they are in Tac-Stance.

Also, a bug that was preventing the bolt attachments of the KATT-AMR sniper rifle from getting unlocked despite you reaching the requisite weapon level has also been addressed.

These are all the weapon changes that have been introduced by the November 15 pre-season update of Modern Warfare 3.