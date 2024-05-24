Call of Duty content creators receive secret package for Black Ops 6 reveal

The Call of Duty Black Ops 6 reveal has officially started and Activision has gone of their way to promote the upcoming title. Recently, Call of Duty content creators have reported receiving special packages for the Black Ops 6 reveal which contain items related to the upcoming game. In the past, Activision has been known to send little surprises to streamers ahead of important game releases.

From deploying The Truth Lies posters and vans in real-life places to creating a dedicated website for the video teasers, Black Ops 6 is set up to be one of the year's biggest releases.

Call of Duty content creators decode package for Black Ops 6 reveal

Several Call of Duty content creators reported receiving special packages from Activision with the Black Ops 6 official reveal. The package's outer box is labeled "Confidential Top Secret" and includes a pager and a guide booklet. The box also included a defaced Mount Rushmore postcard, a recurring element in Black Ops 6 teasers.

Expand Tweet

On X, user @Primitive AK shared images of the package contents. They also posted the decoded words from the encrypted messages:

"First message translated after using the decoder comes out to: 15339 743 986312 017 4011."KEEP THIS ON YOU"

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, user @TheCh0pper also decoded a different message which translated to "THETRUTHLIES." The Truth Lies is the main slogan for the Black Ops 6 reveal as seen on the video teasers posted in thetruthlies.com.

As part of the game's reveal, Activision also dropped the official key art of the game. More details are expected to be announced at the Black Ops 6 Direct on Xbox Showcase on June 9, 2024.

The game will be released in October 2024 on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Read the latest Call of Duty 2024 news and updates: