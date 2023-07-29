COD content creator hints at sixth season for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 

The fifth season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is scheduled to release next week. However, there has been some confusion regarding whether there will be a sixth season since the developer has not dropped any hints. The next title in the franchise is set to be revealed via an in-game event in Warzone 2 at the start of the next season.

Players are starting to wonder whether the two games will have another season after the fifth. According to JGOD, a Call of Duty content creator, there will be a sixth season before the commencement of Modern Warfare 3, which will be released in November of this year according to reliable rumors.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 may get a Season 6 as per JGOD

Season 5 is expected to end on September 20th. There will be 6 seasons of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.Season 5 is expected to end on September 20th. pic.twitter.com/ftdpqUK6T1

Season 5 of the two Call of Duty games is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. The developer has also confirmed some content for the midseason patch.

Season 5 Reloaded of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will most likely launch around one month after the initial launch of the season, with the speculated date being August 30, 2023. The Battle Pass for the next season is stated to last 49 days, which means it will end by September 20, 2023.

The next Call of Duty is speculated to launch on November 10, 2023, which is 51 days after the end of Season 5, allowing plenty of time for another season ahead of Modern Warfare 3's launch.

As per JGOD, a content creator for Call of Duty who has previously had insider information about the game's development, the game is scheduled to have six seasons.

"I think [the game] is gonna be six [seasons], [this information] is not under anything."

On a call with his friends on stream, he let them know that the game is going to have another season. He clarified that can speak about this information freely as it is not under any NDA, which is further confirmation of the same.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 5 launches on August 2, 2023, on all platforms including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.