CoD Mobile reportedly getting sued over privacy law; players could be owed $2,500 as compensation

CoD Mobile might be getting sued over breaking privacy laws and sharing player data without permission. Various lawyers are apparently looking into the situation of Call of Duty Mobile possibly sharing user data with other platforms without their consent. If the investigation is successful, players may end up receiving $2,500 in compensation.

This article will mention the key details CoD Mobile players need to know regarding the latest situation related to their data privacy.

CoD Mobile players may receive $2,500 in compensation for unauthorized use of their data

Based on an ongoing legal investigation, lawyers suspect that CoD Mobile's team might be sending players' private information to platforms like Facebook without consent, thus possibly breaking privacy laws. Moreover, it's been reported that lawyers are planning to take action against Activision, Call of Duty Mobile's publisher.

Lawyers have reasons to suspect that CoD Mobile might be using a tracking tool to secretly send player data from the game to Facebook along with other identified information. The suspected data-sharing practice is reportedly violating the privacy law and may result in the lawyers starting a mass arbitration against Activision.

Now, what's important to note is that if this arbitration is successful, CoD Mobile players could be paid $2,500 each in compensation. Also, this only applies to players who are residents of the United States. In case they are eligible for the compensation amount, they must have their CoD account linked to Facebook while also making any in-app purchases on the game.

Call of Duty Mobile was released almost five years ago and instantly became a global smash hit. In its first week itself, the game reached over 100 million downloads and later reached 500 million downloads in 2021.

But it's now facing a serious situation over the violation of the privacy law. It will be interesting to see how the ongoing investigation will turn out.

