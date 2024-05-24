Combat Advisor in COD Mobile: What we know so far

Combat Advisor in COD Mobile appears to be a potentially revolutionary feature that will entice gamers with the promise of an active mentoring program. Although its intriguing premise hasn't been formally acknowledged by developers, information from the reliable leaker @codmINTEL on X has provided some insight into what to expect.

With its ability to connect experienced players and novices, Combat Advisor is set to transform the gaming experience. We'll go into what is currently known about Combat Advisor, and look at its functions, possible benefits, and effects on the Call of Duty: Mobile community.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

What is Combat Advisor in COD Mobile?

With Combat Advisor, the gameplay experience will likely take on a new dimension that appeals to both experienced players and novices. Its fundamental goal is to promote mutually beneficial interactions between seasoned players (referred to as Advisors) and newcomers (referred to as Trainees).

In the Combat Advisor system, newly arrived players will take on the role of Trainees. For these beginners, the trip starts when they form a group with more experienced Advisors. This partnership offers Trainees a platform for skill advancement and growth in addition to offering them vital coaching.

Combat Advisor for Trainees is attractive since it offers faster learning and more benefits. Trainees get direct experience, hone their skills, and receive rewards for their efforts as they travel the battlefield with their mentors.

Conversely, in the Combat Advisor system, seasoned players are given the prestigious title of Advisors. Advisors are responsible for developing and assisting Trainees by providing them with tactical guidance, tips, and insights to support their progress.

Advisors are drawn to mentoring not only because it allows them to impart their knowledge but also because it will offer additional benefits. Advisors can gain access to special bonuses and enhance their COD Mobile experience by finding and coaching Trainees.

Rewards for Advisors:

5000 credits

500 Weapon XP Cards

5 Ranked Shield Card

Rewards for Trainee:

2 Optional Weapon Bundle

2 Perk Optional Perk Bundle

2 Optional Operator Skill Bundle

Combat Advisor can strengthen the sense of community inside the Call of Duty: Mobile environment, even beyond its core gaming features. This feature is expected to bring gamers from different backgrounds under one banner and work together to grow and succeed on the battlefield via mentoring and companionship.

