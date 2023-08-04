Console players at a disadvantage as Warzone 2 secretly nerfs Aim Assist in Season 5

Call of Duty Warzone 2 and its strong aim assist (AA) on the controller has been a topic of controversy since the game launched. After the Season 5 update went live on July 2, some players are convinced that devs have secretly nerfed the AA on Xbox and PlayStation, and PC owners now have a massive advantage over them on mouse and keyboard.

Many have taken this issue on Reddit, with content creator TacticalBrit even confirming the silent nerf. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Warzone 2 has reportedly nerfed Aim Assist and Console players are furious

After introducing crossplay in Call of Duty, Warzone has become a topic of controversy due to its massive aim assist on controllers. While PC players have been complaining about this situation since the beginning, it seems like Call of Duty just altered the Warzone 2 mechanic.

Some players strongly believe that developers have nerfed the aim assist with the Season 5 update. However, there was no mention of it in the official patch notes. Hence, players believe it's a silent nerf from Activision's side.

User u/Interesting-Swan6533 posted on Reddit that the rotational AA became 0 after the new update. Some players have experienced the same and stated it in the thread. While console owners are clearly annoyed with this new development, those on mouse and keyboard are immensely happy about the situation.

Popular content creator TheTacticalBrit even confirmed on Twitter that the rotational AA and its range have been nerfed in Warzone 2. He believes it's good for the game's cohabitation between two sets of players.

"Can confirm this now for sure. In Warzone (Not MP) AA rotationally and range seems to have been nerfed. This is a good. It needed nerfing."

Here's a video of him explaining the massive change in the feature on controllers.

@JGODYT @Repullze Closest I can get to evidence for the AA change while sweating ranked.Dunno if it is a bug, intended, unintended, but after a few meters, rotational breaks off in strength.Baring in mind rotational has been known to work at extreme ranges.@JGODYT @Repullze pic.twitter.com/IUPEwSKYxA

With the Modern Warfare 3 reveal getting nearer, the current situation could hint towards a reduced aim assist mechanic in the upcoming feature.