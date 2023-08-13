Ghost actor spoils major death in Modern Warfare 3 campaign

Samuel Roukin, the actor who plays Ghost in Modern Warfare 3, dropped a major spoiler for the upcoming release. While responding to his fans' comments, Roukin revealed the death of one of the most important characters in the title's campaign. Although he didn't exactly disclose the character, he revealed sufficient intel giving players an idea of what to expect from the game.

Modern Warfare 3 is the direct sequel to Modern Warfare 2 (2022) and is all set to arrive on November 10, 2023. It will pick up where MW2 left and continue with the narrative. Although the exact details of the game's campaign are not known at the moment, it has been confirmed Makarov will return and go against Task Force 141.

Naturally, as the two forces clash, deaths are imminent. Thanks to the comments by Roukin, fans now have a clue of what will go down in the upcoming launch.

Who will die in Modern Warfare 3's campaign?

Ghost actor Samuel Roukin confirms the death of characters in Modern Warfare 3. (Image via @roukinofficial on TikTok)

Samuel Roukin, the actor playing Ghost in Modern Warfare 3, recently confirmed the death of one of the most important characters in the game. Previously, the Gaz actor Elliot Knight disclosed that MW3's campaign will see three deaths, of which two will be "sad deaths".

Although the characters who will meet their sad fate aren't known at the moment, thanks to Ghost actor Samuel Roukin, fans now have confirmation about at least one character who will be dying in the upcoming game.

Recently, a fan commented the following on Roukin's TikTok:

"If ghost, soap, and gaz die i definitely will be demanding compensation!"

To this, Ghost actor Samuel Roukin replied with the following:

"Spoiler Alert you were right about one!"

Although not all, it can be safely assumed that either Ghost, Soap, or Gaz will die in Modern Warfare 3. In the original MW3, among these three characters, Soap faced an ill fate. Hence, it is highly probable that Soap MacTavish might face death once again.

That covers everything that there is to know about the death of believed characters in the upcoming Call of Duty game. Fans looking forward to MW3 must tune into the Shadow Siege Event, which will go live this August 17 exclusively in Warzone 2.