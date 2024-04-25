Leaked Abolisher skin in Warzone and MW3 has reportedly been scrapped by Activision

With Warzone and MW3 Season 1 BlackCell Battle Pass, Call of Duty introduced a brand new operator skin called the Abolisher. While the skin became pretty popular in the first season, several leaks surfaced and revealed that there is a new skin coming for the same operator in Warzone and MW3. However, recently the leakers have found out that the skin might not come to the game at all.

Read on to learn more about whether a brand-new Abolisher skin is coming to Warzone and MW3 or not.

NOTE: This article is based on leaks and rumors.

Is a new Abolisher skin coming to Warzone and MW3?

As far as the recent datamined information states, a new skin for Abolisher is not coming to Warzone and MW3, at least for a while. Popular Call of Duty news account, COD Warfare All the news stated on X that,

"It seems the new skin they were going to release for Abolisher has been scrapped or hidden, as is no longer in the game files that I can see."

This means that the skin was previously hidden in the game files, but after the latest update, it has completely been removed by Activision. It can also mean that they have hidden the skin for a while, and might release it later after an indefinite period. However, given Call of Duty's history with scrapping assets, it won't be a surprise if the skin does not come to the game at all.

With the release of Season 1, Activision introduced the Abolisher skin for players who bought the BlackCell Battle Pass, which is the premium version of the BP in Warzone and MW3. After its release, the skin got much praise from the community due to its intimidating design. Furthermore, it also resembles a classic operator skin called the Reaper from Call of Duty: Black Ops 3.

After the community reaction, players expected a new version of the skin to arrive in the game soon, and the leaks stated the same. However, it seems like Activision has something else in mind. Hence, we have to wait and see what the future holds for the Abolisher skin in Warzone and MW3.