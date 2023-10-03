Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer trailer officially revealed: Return of EMP Killstreak, iconic maps, and more

The Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer trailer is finally underway. The two-minute clip entailed several scenes from the game's multiplayer, showcasing the various gameplay mechanics at its best. However, the trailer wasn't just a display of the core mechanics. It also gave a sneak peek into the improved killstreaks, guns, weapon skins, Operators, maps, and more.

Modern Warfare 3 is Call of Duty's next entry into the franchise. It will pick up on the events where 2022's Modern Warfare 2 left off, featuring a robust PvP experience incorporating the best from its prequel, a new open-world Zombies experience, and a lot more.

With the Campaign and the Zombies trailers out of the way, fans were eagerly anticipating insights into the game's multiplayer mode. Fortunately, the wait is finally over, and fans can catch their favorite mode in an intense action-packed trailer.

EMP Killstreak is officially returning in Modern Warfare 3

The classic EMP Killstreak will be returning to Modern Warfare 3. It was first featured in the original MW2. Since then, the streak has only appeared in the original MW3 and Black Ops 2. It was, in fact, supposed to be a part of the rebooted Modern Warfare (2019) as well as Call of Duty: Ghosts but was later removed.

Since EMP's last appearance in the 2011 Modern Warfare series, the memorable Killstreak will be returning in the upcoming launch.

For fans who are unaware of the Killstreak, when deployed, it releases a wave of electromagnetic pulse that shuts down all enemy killstreaks on the map, be it on the ground or air. Moreover, it renders their gadgets ineffective, so they can't use any killstreak that they have owned for a set period of time.

16 iconic Call of Duty maps will be playable in Modern Warfare 3 at launch

Modern Warfare 3 will launch with 16 classic Call of Duty maps, all built from the ground up on the new engine to match the next-gen gaming standards. As of now, the following maps are confirmed:

Highrise

Sub Base

Estate

Terminal

Wasteland

Afghan

Rust

Underpass

Invasion

Karachi

Quarry

Skidrow

Scrapyard

Rundown

Favela

Derail

All of these maps will carry the same layout and structure as the original ones but with improved visual fidelity and features to allow the use of the updated gameplay mechanics.

The above content covers everything that there is to know about the Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer trailer reveal. Fans looking forward to more gameplay and insights must tune into the Call of Duty Next event, which goes live on October 5, 2023, at 9 a.m. PT.

Until then, you can join the action in Season 6 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The update is currently available for Windows PC (Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.