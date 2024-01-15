Modern Warfare 3 to reportedly have a Mortal Combat crossover

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) will reportedly receive a new emblem called Fist O’ Fire that shares an uncanny resemblance to Mortal Kombat’s Scorpion. This could be one of the first subtle nods about an upcoming Mortal Kombat crossover in Activision’s latest multiplayer shooter title. However, all of these are assumptions based on the leaked emblem found by data miners.

Modern Warfare 3 is gearing up for a continuation of The Boys collaboration in the upcoming Season 1 Reloaded update. Since the official blog has already been updated with new gameplay content, it is highly unlikely that the publisher will add a second crossover alongside the arrival of bundles like the A-Train and Firecracker Tracer Packs.

This article will highlight the possibility of a new Modern Warfare 3 and Mortal Kombat crossover.

Modern Warfare 3 and Mortal Combat collaboration hinted by leaked emblem

Neither Activision nor any of the developers have officially confirmed any details about the arrival of a Mortal Kombat crossover in Modern Warfare 3. Considering the game's gnarly nature, it would perfectly fit the fast-paced kill-or-be-killed nature of MW3. Moreover, the leaked emblem has a similar art style to one of Mortal Kombat's most popular characters, Scorpion.

In the leaked images, The emblem is simple and showcases a masked face. The face also has a hood that covers one of its eyes, along with a glowing fire spreading around it from the hands. The mask covers the mouth and nose and has a faint golden color that perfectly matches that of Scorpion.

Some chain-like items around the neck can be observed in the emblem art and are likely the same grappling tools that the Mortal Kombat character uses.

Despite all of the similarities, it is unlikely that MW3 would receive such a crossover in the upcoming update. This could be a part of the gameplay content for the Season 2 update at the earliest. However, this may also be speculation on the community’s part, as the final decision is made only by the publisher.

