Modern Warfare zombies trailer revealed: New map, release date and more

The recently released Modern Warfare Zombies Cinematic trailer provides a stunning glimpse at the highly anticipated inclusion of the popular zombie mode in the Modern Warfare series. This dramatic reveal illuminates the mode's intricate lore, engaging players in a captivating survival experience. Prepare to face massive hordes of zombies on the largest Call of Duty Zombies battlefield ever, guaranteeing an epic and adrenaline-pumping gaming experience.

This article will go over the recently released Modern Warfare Zombies Cinematic video, providing information about the new map, release date, and other exciting details.

Modern Warfare Zombies trailer revealed the new map

A glimpse of the new Zombies map (Image via Activision)

The exact location of the map remains a mystery, as even Call of Duty's blog post states it as "unknown." Nonetheless, the latest teaser provides interesting peeks into it. It appears to be a sprawling urban scene and features damaged cars scattered around the streets alongside high buildings, which can be used as strategic viewpoints.

The trailer ends with Soap grasping a tablet that shows a preview of the map. While complete revelation remains elusive, these tantalizing details are sure to excite the fanbase. Notably, the video also suggests a fascinating link with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, leaving fans with heightened anticipation.

Modern Warfare Zombies release date

According to an official Call of Duty blog post, the long-awaited Modern Warfare Zombies mode will be released on November 10, 2023, alongside Modern Warfare 3. In the meantime, players' excitement has reached boiling high, with many eagerly waiting for a gameplay revelation.

Fortunately, the wait will not be too long since the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies gameplay will be revealed during the Call of Duty Next event on October 5, 2023. This event promises to be a goldmine of information, providing not just a full look at the zombies' gameplay but also fascinating details about the game's campaigns and multiplayer modes.

While this cinematic teaser for Modern Warfare: Zombies has revealed some intriguing details, a lot still remains unknown. Players must be patient as they await further information regarding it.