New Warzone map images prove Verdansk-inspired atmosphere ahead of the reveal

In less than a day's time, we will get a detailed look at the upcoming Warzone map in the Call of Duty: Next event. However, some short snippets of the map have come forward with the Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer trailer, and assumably, those parts will be used in the Ground War modes in MW3. Fans would be excited to know that, at first glance, the new map has an uncanny resemblance to the classic Verdansk from OG Warzone.

With almost one day before we get a complete look at the forthcoming arena for Warzone, here are all the similarities we've found with your favorite map in the game's history.

New Warzone map is way more Verdansk-like than you imagined

If you are a veteran Warzone fan, you will probably never forget the Port area in Verdansk. Call of Duty recently released a promo image of the upcoming map, and it looks almost the same except for the water. It is worth noting that wetworks was unavailable in the previous Warzone. However, since MW2, accessing water has become quite easy.

Furthermore, there are two other images of the new alleged Warzone map, and both of them have similarities with another part of Verdansk. However, it is not quite sure if these two images will be a part of the battle royale or not. Both were taken from the Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer trailer.

As both the maps seem unusually large, they'll assumably host Ground Wars. Given Call of Duty applied a similar strategy in the last game and Modern Warfare (2019), the chances are really high.

Coming to the similarities, both images have similar building structures and atmosphere to Verdansk's Quarry. Additionally, the color gradient of both maps is also very similar.

Based on leaks so far, the upcoming Warzone map is called Urzikstan, and the region is not far from where Verdansk is situated in the Call of Duty universe. For more information like this, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.