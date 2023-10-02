Next Warzone map name leaked, and it's not what you expected

Call of Duty has officially revealed the first look of the upcoming Warzone map, and at first glance, fans can conclude that it's not the rumored "Las Almas" region. Furthermore, multiple sources claimed that the slated map in the next iteration is actually "Urzikstan." While Activision is yet to disclose any official information, the current leaks allude to the fan-favorite region from Modern Warfare (2019).

To delve deep into the leaks regarding the next Warzone map, read below.

"Urzikstan" will reportedly be the next Warzone map

First featured in Modern Warfare (2019), Urzikstan is a fictional country in the world of Call of Duty. Since its debut, the region has come up on multiple occasions, becoming a major part of the Modern Warfare (2019) campaign.

For the longest time, fans have been speculating Las Almas to be the next map in Warzone. However, since the emergence of Metaphor's leaks regarding the upcoming region, which hinted at Verdansk-like features, the Mexican landscape seems unlikely to return.

Verdansk Nuke event (Image via Activision)

Furthermore, the existence of this specific map was teased way back in the Verdansk Nuke event but didn't receive enough attention. During the Nuke event, Call of Duty showed the region on the Tac Map. Coupled with that, the location was mentioned multiple times at different junctures in the Warzone lore and the Modern Warfare universe.

The integration of Black Ops: Cold War and Call of Duty: Vanguard may have greatly shifted the primary lore. However, based on current information, the FPS behemoth is returning to its roots.

Much to fans' delight, the Warzone map will officially be announced and shown live in the upcoming Call of Duty: Next event. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section to get complete coverage.