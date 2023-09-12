"Was Verdansk really nuked?": CoD fan questions Warzone's biggest event in history

The nuking of Verdansk in Warzone was one of the most significant events in Call of Duty history. According to the lore, the Vodianoy ship carrying Nova 6 chemicals hit the shores of Verdansk. Prior to the accident, there was a mishap onboard, which resulted in everyone on the Vodianoy being infected. As it crashed on the shores of the island, the infected zombies made their way to Verdansk.

Unable to contain the outbreak, the entire island was destroyed by a nuke, killing off every infected. Thus, the Verdansk was abandoned, and the game switched to Caldera. However, there were a few holes in the plot that were left unanswered.

Seeking answers to these mysteries, Reddit user u/Known-Instruction721 brought up the question of whether Verdansk was really nuked in Warzone and shared their thoughts on the matter:

"Was Verdansk really nuked?"

Soon, the community joined in on the discussion, hoping to resolve the mysteries that surround Warzone's island.

CoD fans discuss the nuking of Verdansk in Warzone and its relation with Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

u/Known-Instruction721 started off with the question of whether Verdansk was really nuked. They begin by citing the gameplay featured in Gamescom 2023, which unveiled the Modern Warfare 3 campaign and showed bits and pieces of Verdansk.

Further conversations focused on the bio of operator Roze in MW2, where it is mentioned that she left Shadow Company following the nuking and an "unknown threat" entered the island, which they claim could be zombies or the Konni forces as seen in the Gamescom gameplay.

In the mission "Operation 627" from the MW3 campaign reveal, one would notice that the prison located in Verdansk was being rebuilt. u/Known-Instruction721 opines that the entire island is being rebuilt and wasn't completely destroyed and tries to establish a link between the lore of the original Warzone and that of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

As interesting as their theory sounds, other players in the community joined in on the thread and chimed in.

u/DDeShaneW stated that the nuking event wasn't "canon" to the storyline, and thus, the connection between Modern Warfare 3 Zombies and the destruction of Verdansk might not be related.

Other Redditors also supported the claim, with one of them replying:

"I will not believe it’s canon until I hear Captain Price say “after the zombies invaded when that vote ship teleported onto the shore.”

Another user u/Whysong823 was adamant that the nuking wasn't connected to the timeline of the Modern Warfare series. They stated that the new titles are far more realistic than the originals, and nuking a city just to contain an outbreak doesn't fit the narrative.

Under the same comment, they also argued that there was no mention of a nuke in the entire campaign of 2022's Modern Warfare 2, which is why it's highly probable the event is unrelated to the rebooted MW series storyline.

u/JoeyAKangaroo chimes in on the conversation and shares their two cents. They are of the opinion that the nuking and MW3 zombies storyline are two unrelated events. According to them, the nuking was only meant to shift players to the 80s Cold War era to fit the theme of BOCW. Hence, the nuke in Warzone wasn't real.

Although they do cite the example of Building 21's crater, they claim that's how underground facilities work, and refuse to consider it a signifier of nuking.

As for those who were in favor of the nuke theory, u/TheClappyCappy starts off by referencing the Building 21 DMZ map. They discussed how, in the seconds before players lose their minimal, they could catch a glimpse of the crater near the field under which the building was erected. Hence, they claim that the missile meant to destroy Verdansk in Warzone did hit the island, but the nuclear warhead did not detonate.

Finally, the strongest argument for the notion comes from u/Major_Sleep. They straight-up supported the nuke theory, citing the example of the crater above Building 21 and claiming that the roads coming out of the area align perfectly with the Stadium, which is where the bomb fell.

Next, they mentioned Activision (publishers of Call of Duty) announcing that its games' universe is now unified. Hence, the Vodianoy ship crashing into the island in Warzone was part of the storyline.

That covers everything about this discussion thread. All users presented solid claims that were backed up by pieces of evidence from the games' universe. It is, however, worth noting that these are merely speculations, and Call of Duty has yet to unveil the storyline for the Zombies.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest Modern Warfare 3, MW2, and Warzone news.