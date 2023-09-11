Will Modern Warfare 3 Zombies story tie up with Verdansk's Vodianoy ship? Possibilities explored

The Vodianoy ship from Verdansk might just be the reason behind the outbreak in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. It is a well-known fact that MW3 will feature a zombie mode and locations from the original Warzone map as well. The developers have previously confirmed that it will not just be a simple wave survival mode and would rather feature a deep storyline and an open world for players to explore.

However, they didn't disclose any details about the narrative, nor did they shed any light on the beginning of this outbreak that is set to hit MW3. With that said, events from previous entries of the series might just carry hints with them that might help connect the dots to this zombie outbreak.

Hence, in this article, we will take a closer look at the Vodianoy ship theory, which presents a strong case that might explain how the infected came about in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How Modern Warfare 3 Zombies might be related to the Vodianoy ship from Verdansk

Exploring the possibilities of Vodianoy ship being responsible for the outbreak in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. (Image via Activision)

Although numerous theories about Modern Warfare 3 Zombies abound, one of the most prominent ones involves the Vodianoy ship from Verdansk. For fans who are new to the series, the ship was first seen on Rebirth Island. It carried biochemical weapons called Nova 6, which was manufactured on Rebirth Island and forms a major part of the storyline of the Black Ops campaign.

However, the ship soon disappeared from Rebirth Island and was later seen along the coast of Verdansk, surrounded by a storm. According to the lore, the chemicals inside spilled and caused a zombie outbreak, infecting everyone on board.

With no one to steer the ship, it headed straight to Verdansk and crashed into the coast, splitting into two pieces. One-half of the Vodianoy ship sank under the ocean, and the other remained on land.

As a result, the zombies inside found a new home ground and went out on a hunt for anything that was living. To contain this threat, the entire island was nuked and thus the map disappeared from rotation and Caldera was introduced to Warzone 1.

So, how does this all tie into Modern Warfare 3? One of the most popular theories is that Makarov and his Konni forces will be visiting the island to recover the Nova 6 gas that remained on the sunken half of the ship.

However, it is up to the good guys to get a hold of it before Makarov gets his hand on them. Hence, players will be going back to Verdansk to secure the chemical weapons and will be fighting off the zombies in the process.

That covers everything that there is to know about Modern Warfare 3 Zombies and its possible connections with the Vodianoy ship from Verdansk.

But, it is worth noting here that these are merely theories and speculations. Call of Duty is yet to officially confirm the lore for its zombie mode. If you are anticipating the upcoming game and want further insights, you must tune into the Call of Duty Next event, which is set to go live on October 5, 2023.