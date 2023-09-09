Modern Warfare 3 Zombies beta to reportedly roll out ahead of the release

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 will reportedly feature the fan-favorite Zombies mode in the beta test phases. While Activision has not officially confirmed this topic, they did announce the presence of a more immersive zombie mode in the upcoming shooter title. If this stands true, the player base would be able to experience it alongside the campaign and multiplayer playlist.

Zombie mode is one of the most fun elements in several Call of Duty titles, and the community wanted it in the prequel. Fortunately, the mode is arriving with Modern Warfare 3 and will bring in the new playable content to the same platform as Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. This could be a great opportunity to provide the player base with an early look at the Zombie mode.

Let us take a closer look at the possible inclusion of Zombie mode in the Modern Warfare 3 beta.

Zombie mode is reportedly arriving in Modern Warfare 3 beta

The Zombie mode has been an instrumental element in past Call of Duty titles. Players would be tasked to fight off various hordes of undead monsters that appeared in waves on certain maps and provided bonus loot and weapons with every kill. It would be the perfect mode to catch the attention of a huge number of players and bring them on board with the beta phase.

The Zombie mode in the upcoming title will feature new elements and allow players to team up for the first time in the franchise’s history. However, the most significant item on the list would be its large and open-world map.

A groupof different objectives would reportedly be provided for the squad to complete and unlock new areas while trying to survive in this horror-themed game mode.

The zombies appearing on the map would also have different types to truly provide an immersive experience, unlike the limited content in older titles.

The presence of different perks and vehicles further hints at its DMZ-like nature and could bring in various squads on the same map. This would make the mode a horror-survival one where different teams would fight off zombies to complete their missions.

However, these are not confirmed by either the developers or the publishers and remain speculations based on leaks from dataminers.

The final content can only be verified after proper announcements through official channels like the upcoming Call of Duty: NEXT event. It is slated to take place on October 5, 2023, and showcase Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer and new battle royale content.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official Twitter (X) pages of Call of Duty and its developers for future announcements. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.