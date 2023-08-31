Riley from COD: Ghosts to reportedly come in Warzone 2 and MW2 as the new pet companion

Pet companion Riley from COD: Ghosts is reportedly set to return in Warzone 2 and MW2. Right after the Season 5 Reloaded update went live, dataminers took a closer look at the game files. They uncovered a lot of crucial details that the titles have in their store for future updates. These included a host of new Operators such as Skeletor from He-Man, Ash Williams from Evil Dead, and more. However, one of the most intriguing finds was the pet companion Riley.

Riley is a German Shepherd who was initially featured in Call of Duty: Ghosts and fought alongside the Ghosts squadron. The pet companion was present in both the campaign as well as the multiplayer. However, Riley was absent from the franchise until Modern Warfare (2019), and Warzone 1, where he appeared during the "Top Dog" finishing move.

After being absent from the series since then, the fan-favorite companion is set to return in Warzone 2 and MW2.

When is Riley coming to Warzone 2 and MW2?

The exact release date for the Riley pet companion in MW2 and Warzone 2 isn't known at the moment. However, he is expected to arrive in Season 6, which is scheduled to go live on September 27, 2023. The "tactical pet" will come bundled with Operator Alex in a bundle called 'Tracer Pack: Ruff Day'. Going by the previous trends, it is expected to cost around 2400 CP.

The two titles saw the first pet companion with the Season 5 BlackCell Battle Pass in the form of a dog named Merlin, who would assist players by informing them of the enemies nearby. Although Merlin was deemed pay-to-win, he was certainly an interesting addition.

With that said, it is worth noting here that this data was merely derived from a data mine. Call of Duty is yet to officially announce the bundle or the companion. Hence, the release date and price are based on speculations only and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

That covers everything that there is to know about tactical pet joining Warzone 2 and the MW2 universe.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone's Season 5 Reloaded are now live. The update is currently available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.