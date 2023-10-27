SSC Napoli star gets contacted by Captain Price in Modern Warfare 3 promo video, hints at possible soccer crossover 

Italian soccer club SSC Napoli's star Giovanni Di Lorenzo gets contacted by Captain Price in Call of Duty's new promotional video of Modern Warfare 3. Consequently, fans are speculating a possible crossover with the world of soccer and the FPS behemoth once again. Previously, we have seen Messi, Neymar JR, and Pogba coming in Call of Duty as operators. Will there be a similar collab with the Italian giant?

Napoli star Di Lorenzo joins Modern Warfare 3 in Call of Duty's latest promo video

In the promotional video, the soccer star gets a message from Captain Price himself. The message states:

"He's back, and they are sending him supplied. We need your help."

To this text, Di Lorenzo picks up the phone and replies on call:

"Count on me."

Based on the promotional video, it can be expected that the soccer star might join Modern Warfare 3 as a brand new operator to help Price deal with the Makarov threat. Anything regarding the release date or the expected content concerning the crossover is shrouded in secrecy. However, it's not the first time that the FPS giant is collaborating with SSC Napoli.

Previously, the reigning Serie A champions collaborated with Call of Duty, and players traded their soccer boots for MW3 beta. To celebrate the grand release of the new Call of Duty, Napoli's first team players were pitted against each other to find the best CoD player among them. The players were divided into Team Di Lorenzo and Team Victor Osimhen. The team captain, Lorenzo, is also rumored to be a CoD pro who led his team to glory in this tournament.

With Call of Duty getting bigger and more global each year, it's no surprise that the biggest sport in the world would be a part of the FPS behemoth. How this crossover will turn out in the upcoming days will be an exciting sight to behold.

