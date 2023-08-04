"That makes you the racist" Call of Duty fans are divided over Nicki Minaj voice lines in Season 5

Call of Duty has recently announced the addition of Nicki Minaj as an operator in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5. While the operator is yet to go live in-game, fans have their opinion after they got to hear her voice lines, and some of them are extremely controversial. From making fun of her voice lines to her fans defending it, the matter immediately became a hot topic within the community.

Read below to see the reactions from the community and how they feel about this inclusion.

Call of Duty fans called out players who made fun of Nicki Minaj voice lines in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

According to the official blog, the Nicki Minaj operator will come in between Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5. Her operator will be a part of the KorTac faction and now have some of the voice lines that players can use in Call of Duty.

DramaAlert @DramaAlert pic.twitter.com/CS3j3txg0O People are making fun of Nicki Minaj’s voice lines for her upcoming Call of Dury operator. #DramaAlert

However, that immediately became a matter of controversy as some users on Twitter have been making fun of the voice lines from the moment it got released. Compared to other operators in the game, Nicki Minaj's operator said almost the same thing, and the fact that some fans found this funny is 'racist' according to @Viperprime86 on Twitter.

emo virgin❓ @undeadstarfish @DramaAlert ppl who dont like this are just racist lmfao

ViperPrime @Viperprime86 @undeadstarfish @DramaAlert If you are seeing only color right now, that makes you the racist. And wants to keep it alive.

The user called out @undeadstarifsh as they saw "only color right now." Here is what @Viperprime86 stated as a reply,

"I never said anything about her voice lines, not once. I'm just calling you out for you only seeing color for this operator. That's the real problem here. The fact that you only see color for an operator skin in a video game is cringe as hell. You really need to let go of"

ViperPrime @Viperprime86 @undeadstarfish @DramaAlert Racism, this isn't funny nor cool anymore. People are allowed to have opinions of certain things in life w/o being called a racist or even being racist. If you ask me, you are the racist one for only seeing color because we don't like something/someone.

However, many fans also praised the voice lines and called out the post owner by saying that nobody is making fun of it and everyone loves how it sounds. Some of the users on Twitter also showed their favor for the voice lines and stated that these are "dope" and "fire".

While Call of Duty is leaning more and more towards pop culture references and microtransactions, it is not quite sure how people will take this situation in the upcoming future. However, with Snoop Dogg's operator being live and Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage's coming soon in the game, it's going to be a hip-hop festival in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, that's for sure.