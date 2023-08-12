Warzone 2 devs disable Plunder and Lockdown due to ongoing issues

Plunder and Lockdown, two popular game modes in Warzone 2, have been temporarily disabled by the game's developer. The decision was made in response to an ongoing issue, which forced Infinity Ward to take urgent action. However, the particular nature of the issue remains unknown at this time, keeping gamers and enthusiasts in the dark about the actual reason for the modes' removal.

The decision to remove the modes triggered multiple speculations in the community, with some claiming that they were used for XP (experience point) farming. This article delves into the reasons for their removal, giving essential information for gamers seeking clarification.

Why are Plunder and Lockdown modes disabled in Warzone 2?

Plunder and Lockdown removed temporarily (Image via Twitter/Call of Duty Updates)

The Plunder and Lockdown are two popular modes in Warzone 2, and without any prior notice, the developers have temporarily disabled the modes. The reason for this unexpected step remains unknown, fueling discussion among the fan base.

Since there has not been any game-breaking bug or glitch within the modes, the community speculated that the decision to temporarily remove these modes was motivated by worries about potential abuse by players, resulting in an excessive collection of experience points (XP). While gaining XP is an important part of the gaming experience, the rapid collection of these points outside the planned progression framework goes against the game's system.

The developers have taken this action to ensure integrity and fairness, where players can enjoy a balanced and rewarding gameplay experience. However, the above reason is just a speculation, nothing has been officially mentioned.

When did Plunder and Lockdown get removed, and when will they return?

The issue listed on the Warzone Trello board (Image via Trello)

On August 11, 2023, Plunder and Lockdown were temporarily removed from the game, as mentioned by the official Twitter handle of Call of Duty Updates. The issue got listed on the same date on the official Warzone Trello board, and developers are actively investigating the issue.

There is no expected return date since the developers are still looking into the problem. However, players should expect the modes to return very soon, and for the time being, they should play other modes as the developers didn't give an official return date.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 5 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.