Warzone DMZ is officially staying after Modern Warfare 3 integration

A recent post from Call of Duty on X (formerly Twitter) has confirmed that Warzone DMZ will be continuing its tenure despite the latest integration with Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). Enthusiastic players can heave a sigh of relief as this popular game mode in WZ is here to stay for the foreseeable future.

The post further announced that the upcoming Call of Duty Next event will not be showcasing the DMZ features. However, fans need not worry; this game mode will see a seamless transition as we switch from Modern Warfare 2 to Modern Warfare 3's integration into the system.

Activision will continue to support DMZ upon Modern Warfare 3 integration

It is understandable that players were quite worried with regard to the DMZ mode being part of MW 3. However, there's no reason to fear, as players will have continuing access to infiltrating the grounds of Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, and many other maps. We expect further updates as we close in on the official release of Season 01 for Warzone and MW3.

Initial speculations suggested that the upcoming Zombies mode for MW3 will seemingly be replacing the DMZ game mode. However, with the latest blog from Activision, it is evident that players will be able to grind their hearts out in both modes.

Zombies, a popular game mode in CoD, will be seeing its first rendition in the Modern Warfare series. The community is at the edge of its seats, patiently waiting for the release of the upcoming MW title.

Expectations from Warzone in the Call of Duty Next event

The upcoming Call of Duty Next event is set to showcase Warzone in all its glory as it integrates with Modern Warfare 3. The game is set to receive a brand-new map, which is reportedly similar to Verdansk in-game. Until the official showcase, there is not much information to discuss.

Furthermore, the Call of Duty Next event will invite content creators across the world who will showcase all new features and map tweaks that Warzone will receive.

