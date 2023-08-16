"No hate, I want new maps": CoD fans slam Activision for remastering classic maps in Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 has been gaining a lot of attention after rumors about the title releasing with the classic maps spread. The playerbase split into two sides as some preferred to play with nostalgia while others would like to see new maps and layouts. However, this was not officially confirmed by Activision or the developing studios.

Modern Warfare 3 is reportedly going to be a standalone multiplayer shooter title. But it is also being built on the same platform as its prequel so it can be accessed more easily. The presence of the old maps in a new game, with a few adjustments, could bring in seasoned users and increase the overall player count. However, the same cannot be said for all, as one user expressed their thoughts in a tweet.

While this was just one, this article will highlight a few of the community’s responses to Modern Warfare 3’s release with classic but old maps.

Call of Duty players debate on the inclusion of only classic maps in Modern Warfare 3’s launch

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is going to be a premium multiplayer title with a campaign. However, the story mode might only refresh the original story mode with the characters without introducing more playable content. The problem lies with the community’s longing for fresh map designs and more intricate layouts for multiplayer lobbies.

A percentage of the player base is against the re-introduction of classical maps. This is because they feel that the same content is being rinsed and reused by Activision. Considering the premium price tag that comes along with the new game, the content that it provides should also be on par with it.

There are a few who question if the complete removal of the old maps would be a wise choice. These are legacy creations and could help players relive their childhood. The maps could also be put into a simple map rotation that would allow everyone to play old maps while bringing in new ones as well.

A segment also shows concern about how those maps would play out in today’s movement mechanics, primarily because Tactical Sprinting did not exist in the original game. As a result, this would make traversing through the map way easier and make it feel smaller. This is a major issue and developers would need to recreate the map layout itself while preserving the elements of the original map.

The dissatisfaction continues as the rumor suggests that the maps would be a remaster from MW2 instead of MW3. This would mean that some of the old maps from the prequel may make their way into the upcoming shooter. The developers may have adopted this path since the map changes were made for MW 2019 and the latest MW2.

The failure to produce new content could land a devastating blow as it was confirmed that most of the existing blueprints and cosmetics from MW2 would remain usable in Modern Warfare 3. This would further limit the extent of new playable assets including maps, game modes, and character cosmetics.