Modern Warfare 3 leaks hint at major gameplay changes: 150 HP, Stalker Perk, and more

Following the leak regarding remastered MW2 maps being featured in Modern Warfare 3, leaker/data-miner el_bobberto has revealed yet more information. According to the individual, there will be major gameplay changes implemented in the upcoming title. While some will affect tactical abilities, others will affect factors such as TTK (time-to-kill).

That said, there's not a lot to go on at the moment. Considering that Modern Warfare 3 only releases towards the end of the year on November 10, 2023, these are early leaks at best. Depending on numerous factors, they may be subject to change based on Activison's discretion.

Modern Warfare 3 will spruce up gameplay with a few changes

1) Hit-points raised to 150

Having more hit-points than the opposing player in Call of Duty is usually a sure-shot way of coming out on top of things in a gunfight. While this can be circumvented by landing headshots, it's the general rule of thumb. According to leaker/data-miner el_bobberto, Activision will be increasing the number of hit-points players have in Modern Warfare 3 by 50.

At the start of every round or after respawning, players will have 150 hit-points to spare. Although this is a welcome change, it will affect the TTK (time-to-kill) in many instances. Players looking to get the last shot on staggered enemies may not be able to finish the job. This in turn will prolong the engagement further.

While this will be frustrating for a number of reasons to players shooting at their opponents, those on the receiving end will get a second chance in-game. Thanks to additional hit-points, they will be able to escape and rotate to safety and quite possibly re-engage the attacker.

2) Stalker Perk is making a comeback

The Stalker Perk was a fan-favorite in the original Modern Warfare 3 (2011). It was Tier 3 Perk that could be unlocked for $4,000 in-game. According to el_bobberto, it will be making a comeback in Modern Warfare 3 (2023). The Stalker Perk grants players zero movement speed penalty while aiming down sights.

This tactical buff allows players to move normally even when using LMGs, Sniper and Assault Rifles. It will be interesting to see if the Stalker Perk is altered in any manner or re-introduced in exactly the same way.

3) Tactical Sprint recharges whilst Regular Sprinting

Tactical Sprint is very important for numerous reasons. it's used to close the distance between enemy players or rotate out of the area as soon as humanly possible. According to el_bobberto, Tactical Sprint will recharge whilst Normal Sprinting. However, it's unclear if Tactical Sprint will automatically trigger when it's ready or if players will have to do it manually.