Null and Void bundle in Warzone and MW3 - Price, what's included, and more

The Null and Void bundle is now available in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) as part of Season 1 content. Players can purchase this black-and-white themed bundle in either title through the in-game store. The standout feature is that it offers two unique operator skins for the Jabber and BBQ operators, along with two attractive weapon camos for the MCW assault rifle.

This article will provide a comprehensive overview of the Null and Void bundle, including its price, included items, and more in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3).

What is the price of the Null and Void bundle in Warzone and MW3?

The Null and Void bundle in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is priced at 2400 CP (Call of Duty Points), which is equivalent to roughly $20. Upon purchase, all the included items will be available and accessible in both titles.

To make the purchase, launch any title, navigate to the in-game store, and check the Featured section. Once you locate the bundle, select and purchase it. However, you need to have the required amount of in-game currency. If you are short on CP, you can visit platform-specific stores such as Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation, or the Microsoft Store to purchase the required amount.

The real-currency values of the COD Points are listed below:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.99

What's included in the Null and Void bundle in Warzone and MW3?

The Null and Void bundle comes with seven items - two operator skins with an added finishing move, two tuned weapon blueprints, one calling card, one large decal, and an emblem.

The complete breakdown of the items is mentioned below:

Shadow Operator Jabber Operator Skin

Jabber Operator Skin Monochrome BBQ Operator Skin

BBQ Operator Skin Spectral State MCW (AR) Weapon Blueprint

MCW (AR) Weapon Blueprint Ghostly Visage MCW (AR) Weapon Blueprint

MCW (AR) Weapon Blueprint Two Sides To Everything Calling Card

Calling Card Duality Distress Large Decal

Large Decal Worse For Wear Emblem

Emblem Stick N' Move Finishing Move

You should be aware that purchasing this bundle automatically unlocks the Jabber and BBQ operators, as well as the MCW assault rifle, if you haven't done so already.

Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5, as of this writing. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more news and updates surrounding the game.