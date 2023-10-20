Paranormal Investigator Operator bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2: Price, what's included, and more

With arrival of the Haunting event in Warzone 2 and MW2, players across the globe can purchase and equip quite a fitting new Operator skin in the game. Perfect for the ongoing spooky season, gamers who seek to put on dashing apparel, one that is like an investigator, can hop on the game and get themselves the Paranormal Investigator Operator bundle.

Our article will explore all aspects related to this bundle, ranging from its price, what's included in the said bundle, and any other details. For a more detailed brief on the matter, read below.

Paranormal Investigator Operator bundle release date in Warzone 2 and MW2

Expand Tweet

The Paranormal Investigator Operator bundle for Gus has gone live across both COD titles, Warzone 2 and MW2, on October 19, 2023. Speculation indicates that the entire cosmetic line is based around X-Files, a popular horror show from the mid-2000s.

The cosmetic bundle perfectly suits the horror-themed Halloween event that Call of Duty has been hosting in WZ2 and Modern Warfare 2. The new Limited-Time Modes (LTMs) and the daunting boss fights against the Pharaoh, Butcher, and other antagonists have been some of the highlights since the Haunting's release.

Season 6 was confirmed to have several crossovers with multiple popular entertainment shows and other games, and Call of Duty has definitely delivered on that note. Both titles have seen an overwhelming number of positive reviews associated with the new Haunting update, especially for the spooky new LTMs and the range of new cosmetics that have been released.

Paranormal Investigator Operator Bundle price in Warzone 2 and MW2

The Paranormal Investigator Operator bundle has been confirmed to cost 2000 Call of Duty Points (CP), which would be around $20, or the equivalent price in your local currency. Unfortunately, the Investigator Operator skin will not be a standalone cosmetic, and those who seek to unlock the same must purchase the bundle in its entirety.

The Paranormal Investigator Operator bundle contents feature the following cosmetics and add-ons:

"The Investigator " Operator Skin

" Operator Skin " Case File " FR Avancer Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint

" FR Avancer Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint " Paranormalist’s Toolkit" Carrack .300 Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprint

Carrack .300 Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprint " Ghost Tracker " Gun Screen

" Gun Screen " Sinister Signal " Weapon Charm

" Weapon Charm " Fringe PI " Sticker

" Sticker " Ghastly Energies " Loading Screen

" Loading Screen "Phenomenon" Emblem

Upon purchasing the Operator bundle, you will have instantaneous access to the Investigator Operator skin and all the attached cosmetics provided.

As the Haunting event progresses in Warzone 2 and MW2, those looking for guides to defeat the new bosses and complete tasks in the game can refer to the Call of Duty section of Sportskeeda.