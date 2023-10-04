Tracer Pack Hellsing Operator Bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2: Price, what's included, and more

The Hellsing Organization's deadliest weapon, Alucard, is all set to join the Call of Duty forces in Warzone 2 and MW2. With Halloween right around the corner, Season 6 brings both Call of Duty titles a ton of surprises, and it all begins with the Hellsing Operator bundle. As per the official dev blog, a number of spooky surprises are set in store for CoD players as they explore the battlefields after dark.

The Haunting Event in WZ2 and Modern Warfare 2 will feature numerous other crossovers, which will include even more popular titles such as Diablo 4, Skeletor, and many more. To get a more detailed brief regarding the Hellsing Operator bundle, read below.

When does Hellsing Operator bundle release in Warzone 2 and MW2?

The tyrannical vampire hunter, Alucard, will see his official release across both multiplayer titles on October 3, 2023. Players can rock the Alucard cosmetic during the upcoming event and dish out spooky jumpscares on the battlefield.

As discussed above, Season 6 is all set to see quite a few popular crossovers coming into the game. Halloween is arguably what pushes out the best content Call of Duty has to offer.

As per the patch notes, the following game modes will be part of the Haunting Event of Warzone 2:

Operation Nightmare

Vondead

Graveyard of the Witch, Altars of the Butcher

Zombie Royale

Vondead Lockdown

The Haunting Comes to DMZ

What is the price of Hellsing Operator bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2?

Much like other premium Operator bundles, the Hellsing Operator bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2 will be priced at 2400 CoD points, $19.99, or the equivalent amount in a player's local currency. Alucard will unfortunately not be featured as a standalone skin. Thus, players must purchase the entire Operator bundle to unlock him.

The Hellsing Operator bundle contents feature the cosmetics and other add-ons:

Alucard Operator skin

Operator skin " Hellsing Arms " SMG weapon Blueprint

" SMG weapon Blueprint " Jackal " Handgun Blueprint

" Handgun Blueprint " Casull " Handgun Blueprint

" Handgun Blueprint " Fate and Consequence " Finishing move

" Finishing move " Hellsing Ride " Vehicle skin

" Vehicle skin " Hellsing " Weapon Charm

" Weapon Charm " Hellsing Family" Sticker

Family" Sticker " Vampire Eye " Loading Screen

" Loading Screen "Hell's Gate Arrested" Emblem

Upon purchasing the entire Operator bundle, players will receive instantaneous access to Alucard and all other associated cosmetics the bundle offers. Players will have the chance to embody this popular vampire hunter as they track down their prey on the battlefields of Warzone 2 and MW2

With the mid-season update, we speculate that a number of other cosmetics and Limited-time Events (LTM) will make their way to both the popular CoD titles.

For more Call of Duty news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.