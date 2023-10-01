All Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 bundles release dates revealed

Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 bundles were revealed on their official blog a few days ago, with The Season 6 update going live on September 27, 2023. Season 6 will include several unique bundles and will be an expansion of the total list of Operators and skins available to the entire community. However, the majority of them will be available solely through the game's dedicated store.

Season 6 comes with Operator skins such as Lilith from Diablo 4 and Ash Williams from Evil Dead 2. This season also features a new Ghost skin to add some spook to Modern Warfare 2 Season 6. This article provides details about all Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 bundles' release dates.

Release dates for All Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 bundles

1) Witchcraft bundle

Witchcraft bundle (Image via Activision)

The Witchcraft bundle will be available in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 on September 27 for 1800 CoD points. It has some intriguing additions, such as the ability to measure your fighting proficiency using the gun screen.

The bundle will also include seven exclusive items, including one Operator skin, two weapon blueprints, a finishing move, a pistol screen, a weapon charm, and an emblem.

2) Doom bundle

Doom bundle (Image via Activision)

The Doom bundle will be available in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 on October 9 and will likely cost 1800 CoD points. This bundle will include one weapon blueprint and a Melee blueprint. The pack will also have a Doomguy gun screen, a weapon charm, two stickers, a loading screen, and four animated emblems.

3) Hellsing bundle

Hellsing bundle (Image via Activision)

Hellsing's Alucard bundle will be available in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 on October 3. The bundle is likely to cost 2400 CoD points. It includes Alucard, three weapon blueprints with red Watcher tracers and the Third Eye death effect, a finishing move, vehicle skin, a loading screen, a weapon charm, and other emblems.

4) Skeletor bundle

Skeletor bundle (Image via Activision)

Skeletor from the Masters of the Universe franchise will be available in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 on October 17, with the bundle likely to cost 2400 CoD points. It will have three Skeletor Operator skin variants, two tracer weapon designs with shocking purple tracers, and the Last Laugh death effect.

A finishing move, vehicle skin, weapon charm, sticker, emblem, and a loading screen are all included.

5) Lilith bundle

Lilith bundle (Image via Activision)

The Lilith bundle arrives on October 15 in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 and will likely cost 2400 CoD points. It will feature the Lilith Operator skin, two weapon blueprints with blood-red tracers and the Ascension death effect, a finishing move, vehicle skin, and a weapon charm, to name a few.

6) Inarius bundle

Inarius bundle (Image via Activision)

The Inarius bundle arrives on October 26. It is likely to cost 2400 CoD points. The bundle pack includes the fallen angel's Operator skin, two "Pro-Tuned" weapon blueprints, a finishing move, vehicle skin, a loading screen, and other cosmetics.

7) Paranormal Investigator bundle

Paranormal Investigator bundle (Image via Activision)

The Paranormal Investigator pack is set to arrive on October 19 for a likely price of 2000 CoD points. It includes an Operator skin, two weapon blueprints, a weapon screen, a weapon charm, a sticker, a loading screen, and an emblem.

8) Pumpkin Patch bundle

Pumpkin Patch bundle (Image via Activision)

The Pumpkin Patch bundle will be available to purchase from October 20. The bundle will be available for $19.99. It will feature an Operator Skin, a Pumpkin-themed weapon blueprint. It also comes with a finishing move, a vehicle skin, a weapon charm, a loading screen, and an emblem.

9) Grim Tidings bundle

Bloodless Zombie bundle (Image via Activision)

The Grim Tidings bundle is set to arrive on October 29 and will likely cost 2800 CoD points. This bundle includes a new talking gun screen feature, which will provide over 90 unique lines of speech thanks to a combat buddy, bringing spice and mystery to your encounters.

There will also be one Operator skin, three weapon blueprints, a finishing move, a weapon charm, a sticker, a loading screen, and an emblem included in the bundle.

b10) Bloodless Zombie Bundle

Bloodless Zombie bundle (Image via Activision)

The Bloodless Zombie bundle is set to arrive on October 29. It is expected to cost 2400 CoD points. The bundle seems to feature an Operator Skin, two finishing moves, two weapon blueprints, and a vehicle skin. It could also have a weapon charm and an emblem calling card.

11) Ash bundle

Ash bundle (Image via Activision)

The Ash bundle is set to arrive on October 23 in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6. It is likely to cost 2400 CoD points. The bundle will feature an Operator, a shotgun blueprint, an Assault Rifle, a finishing move, a weapon charm, a sticker, one loading screen, and an emblem.

That covers all the bundles' release dates in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 6.