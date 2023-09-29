Tracer Pack Bloodless Zombie bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2: Expected release date, price, what's included, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and MW2 are reportedly going to receive a fresh Tracer Pack called the Bloodless Zombie bundle in the new Season 6 update. It is important to note that Activision has yet to officially confirm this piece of content. All the new footage that has surfaced on the web comes from Call of Duty dataminers who probably dug through the game files and found interesting traces of a new bundle.

Warzone 2 and MW2’s sixth seasonal update may well be the final major patch deployed before the publisher releases Modern Warfare 3. It is an exciting new season as it has announced plans to celebrate Halloween with The Haunting event after the mid-seasonal update.

This article will highlight the Tracer Pack Bloodless Zombie Bundle’s possible release and details for Warzone 2 and MW2.

When will the Bloodless Zombie bundle be released in Warzone 2 and MW2?

The Tracer Pack's entire Bloodless Zombie Operator bundle is likely to be released when Warzone 2 and MW2 enter the mid-season update and go live with The Haunting event on October 17, 2023. There are no exact dates available for this cosmetic pack at the time of writing this article.

What is the price of the Bloodless Zombie Bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2?

The amount of content and details engraved into the bundle places it alongside all the upcoming skins. Players can expect the price to be 2,400 Call of Duty Points (CP) for the entire bundle. However, the developers may follow the current trend and remove any options to buy an individual item from the pack.

What’s included in the Bloodless Zombie bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2?

Despite the unclear visuals from the datamined files, we can clearly see that the following nine items are included in the bundle:

Zombie Kleo Operator Skin

Racked and Wrecked Finishing Move

Two Weapon Blueprints

One Vehicle Skin

Weapon Charm

Emblem

Calling Card

DMZ Bonus Effect - Self-revive kit

It is important to note that all the items mentioned in this list are subject to change as Activision holds the final decision-making power. The entire bundle can be overhauled by the developer if it does not make the cut and hence may not appear in the store.

More details

The Bloodless Zombie Bundle comes with a special effect that can only be triggered in the DMZ game mode. The included Zombie Operator skin comes with a free self-revive kit that can be used to get out of disadvantageous situations, even when downed by enemies or AI combatants.

However, there is a simple criterion for this gear item to be equipped. The playerbase can only utilize this benefit if the respective slot for the self-revive kit is empty on the Operator. This also makes it easier to stash some self-revive kits for later use in the DMZ mode.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more Call of Duty updates.