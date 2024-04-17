A new Operator introduced in MW3 Season 3 is reportedly tied to Call of Duty 2024, aka Black Ops Gulf War. This claim was made by an insider on social media. The Season 3 update recently revealed several new characters in the game for players to use in Multiplayer and Warzone. One of them named Hush is somehow connected to CoD 2024, according to the latest claim.

This article will discuss all the possible details regarding Hush from MW3 Season 3 and his connection to Call of Duty 2024 Black Ops based on details from an insider.

Note: Players are advised to take any claim, early leak, or rumor with a grain of salt unless there's official confirmation from the developers.

Operator Hush from MW3 Season 3 is directly tied to Call of Duty 2024 Black Ops Gulf War, it's claimed

While most players seem to have missed out on this information, one curious CoD insider managed to spot an interesting detail related to Operator Hush. He was introduced in MW3 Season 3 alongside Operator Banshee, and they are both members of villain Vladimir Makarov's KorTac team.

An account named @ModenasHD shared key intel regarding Hush while claiming that he's connected to CoD 2024 on social media platform, X. The insider revealed that Hush's bio in Modern Warfare 3 confirms that he's tied to Call of Duty 2024 which is going to be Treyarch's Black Ops Gulf War game.

Operator Hush in MW3 Season 3 (Image via Activision)

According to the bio for this Operator, Hush (original name Bashiir Shirwa) was recruited by Makarov's KorTac, which had agents in Mogadishu during the Gulf War and were looking for international mercenaries. Moreover, his bio mentions that Hush survived the Battle of Mogadishu in 1993 and fought in the Congo Jungles and Mali Desert.

This is going to make things even more interesting since it's revealed inside the game itself. Coming back to the claim by @ModenasHD, it seems like Hush might be a link to the Call of Duty 2024 Black Ops title. However, it's still early to make assumptions about the game ahead of any official announcement.

Call of Duty 2024 Black Ops Gulf War is expected to be released by the end of May or early June.

For more news and the latest updates on CoD 2024, follow Sportskeeda.

