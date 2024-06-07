CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 might get a long-awaited UI overhaul

According to a new social media post from insider @BobNetworkUK, CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 might receive a long-awaited UI overhaul inside CoD HQ app. This update would surely please hardcore Call of Duty fans who have been mostly annoyed with CoD HQ's existing appearance and navigation system to choose different gameplay settings, maps, and modes.

This article will dive a little deeper into the latest leak by the trusted scooper on social media in relation to CoD HQ's UI for CoD 2024 Black Ops 6.

Note: Players are advised to take early rumors, leaks, and speculations with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation from developers.

CoD HQ app's UI might change with CoD 2024 Black Ops 6, suggests insider

Reliable scooper @BobNetworkUK recently took to X and shared a cryptic post while showing a big red cross symbol on the current CoD HQ app present in the Modern Warfare 3 installment.

For fans unaware of how poor the existing UI of CoD HQ has been, it's not hard to understand what this post actually implies.

To further explain the leak, the insider shared another post while seemingly confirming a crucial CoD HQ UI overhaul for CoD Black Ops 6. They wrote that they have "high hopes that Treyarch will not disappoint" this time.

For those unaware, CoD HQ was revealed during the lifecycle of 2022's Modern Warfare 2, just before the launch of MW3. It acts as the central hub (launcher) to boot up all existing as well as upcoming Call of Duty titles.

Activision had introduced the CoD HQ app to provide players with benefits like easier file size management, Carry Forward, and a seamless switching experience between Warzone and main Call of Duty FPS premium titles.

However, the user interface of this launcher with multiple tabs has made players frustrated while navigating through various options for weapons, customizations, modes, and other gameplay settings.

CoD 2024 is rumored to launch later this year on October 25 (Image via Activision)

With the latest leak, there seems to be a chance for fans to finally witness a long-awaited change to CoD HQ's UI with CoD 2024 Black Ops 6. Treyarch is generally known to offer a good interface in its titles. Hopefully, players would get such an experience again despite CoD HQ's presence this time. However, everything should be taken with a grain of salt for now unless an official update comes out.

For more news and the latest updates on CoD 2024 Black Ops 6, keep following Sportskeeda.