Modern Warfare 3 key art reportedly leaked

Another Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 detail got leaked; this time, it's the key art for the game. A Twitter channel named Earthbound_Fan leaked two photos, and at first, both key arts looked drop-dead gorgeous. While the upcoming Call of Duty game is yet to be officially revealed by Activision in Warzone 2 event, there is no shred of doubt that it will be the next iteration of the Modern Warfare saga.

If you want more details regarding the leaked images, read below.

Modern Warfare 3 key art leaked with Captain Price as cover

While we can't provide both the leaked images for Modern Warfare 3 due to copyright issues, here are a brief description of what it looks like.

The first image shows Captain Price with his usual charm holding an assault rifle. The logo before him resembles the one leaked by Monster Energy Drink promotion.With the blaring red glazing from the background, this key art is undoubtedly one of the most fearsome Captain Price versions we have seen.

Furthermore, there is a shadowy face lurking behind Price, albeit unrecognisable. However, it can be assumable that the figure in the background is none other than Makarov.

The second leaked image looks more like an emblem version of key art. The image shows a metallic skull with a red snake with two heads crawling within. This image also provides the same red hue in the Captain Price version of the key art.

While Activision is yet to officially confirm any of this, it can't be said with certainty that these images are real. However, these images seem real based on what we saw during the Moster Energy Drink promotional event.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone pic.twitter.com/djp8iMrFme Here’s a fan made mock up showcasing what the Modern Warfare 3 lobby menu and UI could look like, thoughts? twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The upcoming title will be revealed via an in-game event in Warzone 2. Given that there was no mention of the event in Season 5 patch notes, it can be expected that we'll see it unfold in Season 5 Reloaded. For more information regarding Modern Warfare 3, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.