Modern Warfare 3's leaked 'Gargantuan' map will bring back World War 2's nostalgia in present era

Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer will reportedly introduce a 'Gargantuan' map to host the legendary 'War' mode from Call of Duty" World War 2. While Activision has already announced the 16 remastered maps and three brand new ones at launch, this is surely a new addition to the map pool.

As per the leaks, it will bear a resemblance to the battle maps in Modern Warfare 2 due to its narrative-driven approach.

For a deeper dive into the forthcoming War mode in Modern Warfare 3, read below.

Modern Warfare 3 to bring back 'War' mode from Call of Duty: World War 2

If you are familiar with the War mode in Call of Duty: World War 2, you'll recall how it was created for players who love objective-based gameplay. This mode allowed one team to complete certain tasks, and the opponent team was allocated to stop them.

This narrative-driven mode in World War 2 perfectly captured the essence of war in that era.

However, with the same mode returning in Modern Warfare 3, it is quite exciting to see how Activision plans to unfold it at its full potential. The recent leak suggests that the mode will be hosted in a 'gargantuan' map, similar to the current battle maps in Modern Warfare 2, if not bigger.

This surely opens more possibilities for a large pool of players to participate in this objective-based game mode.

While talking about the War mode in World War 2, one thing is worth noting is that the mode was first planned to be implemented in Black Ops 4. Due to several reasons, Activision had to shelve the plan despite having several maps for it.

However, this suggests that the mode is perfectly capable of adjusting to modern fighting scenarios.

Activision is yet to reveal anything about how the colossal map will look for their upcoming premium title. However, the leaks suggest that it will be showcased as a primary attraction during the worldwide reveal of Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer in the Call of Duty: Next level.

For more information regarding MW3, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.