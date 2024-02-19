Warzone Mobile leak hints at Plunder's arrival with new event

A brand new Warzone Mobile leak has hinted at fan-favorite mode Plunder's arrival in the game. While the title has not officially launched yet, it is accessible in several regions. This particular Warzone mode is not a part of the playlist yet, but a recent leak indicates that Plunder might come to the mobile version of the battle royale soon.

With Warzone Mobile's official release slated for 2024, this is surely exciting news for Warzone fans and the mobile gaming community. Read on to learn more about Plunder's expected return.

Plunder is reportedly returning with Operator Day Zero event in Warzone Mobile

Expand Tweet

It has already been leaked several times that WZ Mobile will feature a brand new event called Operation Day Zero in the near future. Recently, popular Call of Duty news profile @CODWarfareForum posted the event's expected missions on X. In one of the missions, players will reportedly complete a "Plunder match" to earn an exclusive Large Decal. Given that the mode is not yet in Warzone Mobile, one can expect it to arrive with the release of the game.

The Operation Day Zero event will reportedly be a celebration of the global launch of Warzone Mobile. Players would be able to earn exquisite rewards for free by participating.

What is Plunder in Warzone?

Unlike battle royales, the mode Plunder allows players to fight each other to earn the most amount of cash in the game. In this mode, players can have unlimited respawns, and they can also use their custom loadouts from the get-go. In Warzone, Plunder became a fan-favorite since it was one of the best modes for players to level up their weapons and rank.

Having this mode in the mobile version of Warzone would be quite exciting. However, Activision is yet to declare anything officially.

What do you think about Plunder's potential return in Warzone? Let us know in the comment section.