When does Modern Warfare 3 pre-order go live?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has been announced as the next title in Activision's COD franchise, and it's coming out later this year. With this game's reveal date getting closer, fans have been eagerly waiting for its pre-order to go live. While the developers are yet to reveal the official date for it, leaks suggest fans won't have to wait for long to avail of MW3's pre-purchase option.

Read on to learn more about Modern Warfare 3's pre-order date, reveal, and more.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 pre-order date leaked

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's pre-order option is reportedly going live on August 17, 2023, right after its worldwide reveal in Warzone 2. A leaker named @Attack_Leaks has claimed this title's pre-order page will instantly go live after the trailer for the upcoming title is out.

MW 3 pre-order date leaked (Image via X)

The reveal event in Warzone 2 is called Shadow Siege, and it will go live on August 17 at 10:30 am PT. One can expect the pre-order to be available around the same time. With that in mind, here are the release dates and times of Shadow Siege in all regions:

US East Coast (EDT): August 17, 2023, at 1:30 pm

London, United Kingdom (BST): August 17, 2023, at 6:30 pm

Sydney, Australia (AEST): August 18, 2023, at 3:30 am

Tokyo, Japan (JST): August 18, 2023, at 2:30 am

Mumbai, India (IST): August 17, 2023, at 11:00 pm

Moscow, Russia (MSK): August 17, 2023, at 8:30 pm

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (BRT): August 17, 2023, at 2:30 pm

Cape Town, South Africa (SAST): August 17, 2023, at 7:30 pm

Honolulu, Hawaii (HST): August 17, 2023, at 7:30 am

We'll update the exact times once we have more information.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 expected price

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is expected to be priced around $36 in the US and that amount's equivalent in other regions. While that might seem low compared to previous titles in this franchise, based on leaks, it is more like a DLC than a standalone game.

Activision is yet to reveal anything officially, and everything mentioned here is subject to change. MW3 will be available to play from November 10, 2023. The game will obviously have its open beta session, and one can expect the dates for that to be announced soon after this title's reveal.