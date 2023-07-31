The Offseason bundle in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2: Price, What's included, and more

The Offseason bundle is a new addition to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 and was released on July 30, 2023. This bundle includes a variety of interesting items, including the exclusive "Operator Klaus" dressed in beach shorts and accompanied by a large shark that he personally hunted down. Along with this exceptional operator skin, it includes precisely designed items in vibrant colors and creative designs, offering a visually appealing and exciting voyage across the virtual battlefield.

This article will take a closer look at the Offseason bundle and mention all the necessary details one should know before purchasing this bundle.

What is the price of the Offseason bundle in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2?

The Offseason bundle is not excessively expensive. The bundle's items have been priced reasonably by the developers. The entire package is available for purchase for 2,000 CoD Points, which is around $20. It is accessible in both titles' in-game stores and is listed in the 'Featured' section. Once you have it, you can enjoy its offerings in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

To purchase the bundle, you must have the requisite quantity of in-game currency. To acquire CoD Points, go to platform-specific stores such as Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation, and Microsoft Store. Following the completion of the transaction, your newly purchased COD Points will be visible and accessible in both titles.

Below are the real-life currency prices of the CoD Points:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.99

What's included in the Offseason bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2?

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone pic.twitter.com/UrRVZ02rqh Told y’all they were adding Sharks to Warzone

The Offseason bundle will offer seven items that are beautifully designed. It will include an Operator Skin, two weapon blueprints, an additional active slot, a vehicle skin, one sticker, and a loading screen. Furthermore, it will include a unique Finishing Move named Suplex Deluxe.

The complete breakdown of the items included in the bundle is listed below:

Klaus " Surfin' Klaus " Operator Skin

" Operator Skin Active Duty Slot (Adds 1 more Active Duty Operator Slot)

Tempus Torrent " Beach Bum " Weapon Blueprint

" Weapon Blueprint RAPP H " Big Wave " Weapon Blueprint

" Weapon Blueprint Armored Patrol Boat (Vehicle) Skin " Sunset Summers "

" " Riding The Wave " Sticker

" Sticker "Santa Shark" Loading Screen

The above information concerns the Offseason bundle in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. It includes fun elements which will surely attract the fanbase.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/S05-Announceme…



Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event

New Faction Showdown Event

Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch

50 years of hip-hop celebration It's a Showdown. Everything you need to know about Season 05 of Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal EventNew Faction Showdown EventTwo 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch50 years of hip-hop celebration pic.twitter.com/PYxbsIL8dn

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 are scheduled to go live on August 2, 2023, and will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.