"This part was interesting": CoD fan hails new Gulag animation in Warzone trailer

Call of Duty recently revealed the Season 1 map for Warzone, Urzikstan, in a two-minute launch trailer. The trailer showcased several places and various combat dynamics within the upcoming urban setting of Urzikstan. Notably, it offered a glimpse of the new Gulag animation, which generated mixed reactions from the community.

With the arrival of Warzone Season 1, players can expect new movement mechanisms, weapons, and diverse combat scenarios, as well as the addition of new elements.

ModernWarzone, a well-known Call of Duty content creator, shared his enthusiasm for the new Gulag animation on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle. He briefly conveyed his positive reaction, stating:

"This part was… interesting."

Warzone Season 1's Gulag animation elicits diverse reactions within the community

The new Urzikstan map launch trailer showcased the new Gulag animation at the 49th second. In this clip, a player from a helicopter performed a jump kick on another player, causing the latter to fall below ground level. Notably, the precise site of the drop was omitted, with the scene swiftly transitioning to another combat scene.

ModernWarzone's post generated a wide range of replies in the comments section, with many users expressing confusion over the scene's suggested significance. Some provided speculative interpretations, others expressed appreciation, while a segment expressed negative sentiments, resulting in a mixed and engaging community conversation.

Some showed appreciation by stating "agreed," with one user expressing his delight by stating:

"Bros back in the warzone."

Another person enquired enthusiastically about the update's availability. A humorous remark compared the scene to "This is Sparta" in the film 300.

Some people, on the other hand, expressed confusion and speculation. One user expressed interest in every aspect but conveyed confusion regarding the scene, speculating that it might be a finisher while on a helicopter.

Another user suggested a connection to the new exfil feature expected in mid-season.

On the flip side, a few offered negative feedback and expressed dissatisfaction with the new animation, claiming that nothing was interesting about it.

The varied spectrum of reactions to the new Gulag animation includes more positive responses, indicating that the new animation is likely to captivate players.

Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone will go live on December 6, 2023. The upcoming update will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.