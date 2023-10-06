Warzone Urzikstan map new Gulag revealed: Zipline escape, Night vision mode, and more

Call of Duty Warzone will receive a new map called Urzikstan, which will introduce a completely new Gulag. The fresh arena will enter the game alongside Modern Warfare 3’s release and is expected to bring a swift change to the current gameplay mechanics. One can also hope that the new arena will also make the playlist more interesting, as the battle royale format became stagnant after Vondel’s release in the previous seasonal updates.

Gulag is an integral part of the Warzone experience as it provides a route for the players to re-enter the battlefield even after their first death. Al Mazrah has been present in Warzone's battle royale since 2022, so a new map will be beneficial in taking some load away from the Resurgence game mode and evenly redistributing it. This article will highlight Warzone’s new Urzikstan map and its Gulag arena.

What is the new Gulag map for Warzone’s Urzikstan map?

The new Gulag on Urzikstan will feature a dynamic three-lane design that can be utilized to take duels against an enemy operator. The entire arena seems to be located underground and has a huge opening on the roof, indicating that it might be a missile silo. The area is quite open, with short and temporary walls alongside stacked boxes to divide the area into different segments.

The new Gulag will also feature an all-new Night Vision mode, which will provide players with an intense battle experience while being in complete darkness. This will further add to the tactical nature of the battle royale.

Moreover, Urzikstan’s Gulag will feature a new escape route for players. When the timer runs out, and both players are alive, a zipline drops from the silo and can be used to escape from the Gulag. This would be quite a difficult task as players would become vulnerable and easy targets while rappelling on the rope. However, after the player crosses a certain height, a transition animation plays and redeploys the operator back in the same match.

When will the Urzikstan map be released for Warzone?

The new Warzone map is slated to enter the playlist when Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3 releases in December 2023. The exact date for the update is currently unknown at the time of writing this article.

Almost all the details about the new map have been released, including Points of Interest (POIs) like Zaravan City, Sorokin Industrial, Popov Power, and more. The scene resembles an abandoned urban cityscape with complex routes and varying terrain. All this is expected to make this an excellent map for different playstyles by utilizing the upcoming gameplay improvements.

