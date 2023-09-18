Top 10 players in WSOW Global Final 2023

The World Series of Warzone, or WSOW Global Final 2023, has brought fifty of the best Call of Duty: Warzone trios together to compete against one another. The competition concluded on September 16 after a series of intense, heart-stopping matches, and DiazBiffle, Sage, and Shifty were crowned as the best trio among all fifty teams.

As expected, this tournament has provided fans with some very exciting action, which is to be expected when the best Call of Duty players in the world come together.

While these players are considered to be the most elite, some of them were able to set themselves apart. Here are the ten players that stood out as the best in the WSOW Global Final 2023

10 best players in the WSOW Global Final 2023

1) DiazBiffle

Biffle has had a controversial Call of Duty career as he has been accused of using hacks or cheats, but he debunked these claims as he and his team walked away with the victory.

He played consistently well throughout the tournament, securing 43 total kills. His incredible individual performance proves that he is one of the best Warzone players right now.

2) Shifty

The trio of Shifty, Biffle, and Sage did not win every single map in the tournament, but they ended up with the most points to secure the victory.

One of the biggest contributions was the 44 kills that Shifty accumulated, which was the most throughout the entire contest.

3) Skullface

Aside from pitting the best trios in the world, the WSOW tournament also had a solo competition called the Solo Yolo. The solo portion came down to the wire, but after a very tight final circle, Skullface came away with the win.

With 28 eliminations throughout the whole contest and the victory in the Solo Yolo portion, Skullface established himself as one of the best individual players in the world.

4) Sage

The third member of the winning trio, Sage, secured just under 40 eliminations throughout the WSOW Global Final. His 38 eliminations was the third-highest throughout the whole contest.

When it comes to numbers, Sage might have had a lower kill total compared to his teammates, but he displayed elite gameplay that solidified his position as a key member of the best Warzone trio.

5) Newbz

Team Almond, the trio that newbz belonged to, ended third behind team HisokaT42 and Biffle with a score of 139.4. The team scored a total of 89 kills, and newbz was the main reason for that.

Individually, he had 35 kills. While his team was unable to come away with the win, his individual performance was more than sufficient to establish himself as one of the best Warzone players right now.

6) HisokaT42

Team HisokaT42 was more than 50 points behind the 1st place team. Their trio placed first in Map 1 but never placed higher than fifth in the succeeding portions.

Their second-place finish can be attributed to HisokaT42's incredible performance, which allowed him to land 30 kills throughout the contest.

7) bbreadman

bbreadman's team, team JoeWo, came in fifth in the WSOW tournament. They had a hot start as they placed second in Map 1 but struggled during Map 2 through Map 5 and were only able to redeem themselves with a third-place finish in Map 6.

However, bbreadman was a steady presence despite his team's struggles. He racked up 31 total eliminations, which was good enough for fifth overall in terms of eliminations.

8) DeusAmir

Team DeusAmir landed the fourth overall spot in the tournament with 125.8 points and 79 total kills. They placed second twice in maps 2 and 4 but, ultimately, were outplayed by other teams.

DeusAmir personally scored 30 total eliminations, tying with HisokaT42, and was only one behind bbreadman.

9) Mayappo

Mayappo was a part of Team HisokaT42, which ended the WSOW tournament second in points and third in total eliminations with 85.

Mayappo personally contributed a total of 27 kills, which is good enough to be the tenth most throughout the contest.

10) Almond

Team Almond ended up as the third-ranked team throughout the WSOW tournament, but they had the second-highest number of kills with 89. They placed no higher than third, which happened in Map 3, but Almond's individual performance was steady.

He is tied with skullface with 28 total eliminations throughout the contest, which is good enough to land him in the top ten of total kills.