Who is Shifty? Ranking in WSOW Global Final, leaderboard, and more

The WSOW Global Final ended in a resounding victory for Team Biffle thanks to Shifty's outstanding performance, which made him one of the most prominent players in the tournament. Shifty's skills were noteworthy as he effortlessly dominated the lobbies filled with professional opponents. The powerful trio of Shifty, Biffle, and Sage demonstrated extraordinary domination, winning the Global Final by a wide margin and earning the $100,000 cash prize.

This article focuses on a detailed statistical analysis of Shifty's performance at the WSOW Global Final. The 19-year-old's extraordinary efforts in the event justify his place as a Warzone genius and a prominent content creator for Team Diverge.

This piece seeks to provide readers with a thorough understanding of his crucial position and contribution during the Global Final.

Shifty and his team become WSOW Global Final 2023 champions

Team Biffle demonstrated exceptional consistency and prowess over the six matches of the World Series of Warzone Global Final, leaving a lasting impression in the tournament. Notably, Shifty, as the IGL (In-Game Leader), led the team to a well-deserved victory, exemplifying their outstanding performance.

Among their performance highlights were victories in the second and sixth matches. They finished 13th in the first match but exhibited their combat skill with an astonishing record of 22 eliminations, with Shifty alone contributing to nine eliminations. Shifty's elimination tally peaked at an astounding 10 kills in both Match 2 and Match 6.

Team Biffle's efforts resulted in a final standing score of 218.2, with Shifty's individual score of 77.6 highlighting his extraordinary contribution. Notably, Biffle received the highest individual score, a whopping 78.0, emphasizing his critical role in the team's achievement.

The squad also received an average placement score of 6.8, demonstrating their persistent consistency and ability to perform.

These are the top 10 teams rankings in the WSOW Global Final:

Rank Team Score 1st Biffle, Sage, Shifty 218.2 2nd HisokaT42, Skullface , Mayappo 143.4 3rd Almond, newbz, Tommey 139.4 4th Deus Amir, Castillo, zDark 125.8 5th WarsZ, V8 KINGAJ, PrxdigyEU_ 102.2 6th JoeWo, bbreadman, Lymax 102.2 7th Braxtvn, empathy, Finessen 99.8 8th boogs, Benzei, stukex 92.8 9th Stewo, Patzukka, Enxiun 80.2 10th Jukeyz, iVisionSR, Lenun 76.4

Shifty dominates the WSOW Global Final 2023 elimination leaderboard

The team's performance in the event was nothing short of outstanding, as they secured the most eliminations. The trio's dominance was prominent on the elimination scoreboard, with Shifty emerging as the unchallenged leader with 44 eliminations.

Biffle came in second with 43 eliminations, while Sage came in third with 38 eliminations, securing the top three spots in the competition.

The top 10 players in terms of kills in the tournament are listed below:

Players Kills Shifty 44 Biffle 43 Sage 38 newbz 35 bbreadman 31 HisakoT42 30 Deus Amir 30 Skullface 28 Almond 28 Mayappo 27

The WSOW Global Final witnessed an enthusiastic crowd cheering on their favorite teams. Furthermore, the World Series of Warzone Global Final 2023 Solo Yolo tournament concluded excitingly, with Skullface emerging victorious to receive the $100,000 prize.