Tracer Pack Vivarium Ultra Skin in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

Call of Duty dropped another purchasable cosmetic bundle in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone called the Tracer Pack Vivarium Ultra Skin. The bundle comes with an Operator skin which features a striking yellow-green and vibrant purple aesthetic, along with some weapon blueprints and accessories in the same style.

This article highlights the new Tracer Pack Vivarium Ultra Skin in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Read on to learn more about the bundle's price, inclusions, and if it's worth purchasing.

What is the price of the Tracer Pack Vivarium Ultra Skin in MW3 and Warzone?

The new Tracer Pack Vivarium Ultra Skin bundle is priced similarly to other previous bundles at 2,400 Call of Duty Points (CP). This is equivalent to approximately $20 if you are going to buy the full credit on Battle.net, Xbox Store, and PlayStation Store.

However, your extra CP from previous purchases can also count toward your CP balance, so you may want to use that to cut the top-up cost. The CP-to-cash conversion in the store is listed below:

200 CoD Points: $1.99

500 CoD Points: $4.99

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99

After acquiring enough CP, proceed to the Call of Duty store to purchase the bundle. It should be available to both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone players immediately upon purchase.

What’s included in the Tracer Pack Vivarium Ultra Skin in MW3 and Warzone?

As mentioned, you get an Operator skin, two weapon blueprints, and some in-game accessories like decals and stickers.

Here's the complete list of inclusions of the new pack:

"Breather" Operator Skin

"Dahlia" Bruen MK9 weapon blueprint

"Wardian" AMR 9 weapon blueprint

"Venus Man-Trap" large decal

"Resilience" sticker

"Grow Light" charm

1 hour Double BP XP

Is the Tracer Pack Vivarium Ultra Skin in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

Call of Duty dropped plenty of bundles and tracer packs in MW3 Season 2. The pack features a colorful aesthetic, and the Operator skin is flashy and unique enough for 2,400 CP. Of course, the highlights of this bundle are the weapon camos and new tracers.

If you dig this aesthetic or want new tracers, then go ahead and make the purchase. It's a decent bundle with great effects that is worth the price.

