Trash Talk 2.0 Ultra Skin Pro Pack in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded continue to launch creative skins, with Trash Talk 2.0 Ultra Skin Pro Pack being the latest offering in the store. The sci-fi, robot-themed bundle can only be purchased with cash. It offers the contents of the standard bundle plus a couple of Call of Duty Points.

If you are on the lookout for a great skin to buy in Call of Duty, you may consider this new pack. Keep reading for more information about its price, inclusions, and more.

What is the price of the Trash Talk 2.0 Ultra Skin Pro Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

Broadcast Operator skin in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Trash Talk 2.0 Ultra Skin Pro Pack costs $20 on the official website of your Call of Duty platform (Steam, Battle.net, Xbox, PlayStation). Unlike the standard packs in MW3 and Warzone, the new bundle cannot be bought with Call of Duty Points, so your extra CP from past purchases cannot be used to reduce its price.

To purchase the pack, follow the steps below:

Go to the official website of your Call of Duty platform.

Log in to your account.

Find the tracer pack and select purchase.

Enter your payment details.

After purchasing, open either MW3 or Warzone.

Go to your inventory to check if the purchase was successful.

If you can't find the contents in your inventory, try restarting the game. You can also check the Store to access the bundle contents.

What's included in the Trash Talk 2.0 Ultra Skin Pro Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

The new pack includes Call of Duty Points, an Operator skin, some weapon blueprints, and some in-game cosmetic accessories. These items feature a robot-themed aesthetic.

Here are the full contents of the new pack:

"Broadcast" Operator Skin (Ripper)

Operator Skin (Ripper) "Smile and Nod" Weapon Blueprint (Striker 9)

Weapon Blueprint (Striker 9) "It's Personal" Weapon Blueprint (TAQ Evolvere)

Weapon Blueprint (TAQ Evolvere) "Trash Talk" Large Decal

Large Decal "Toxic Waste" Sticker

Sticker "Feelings on Display" Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm 2,400 Call of Duty points

Is the Trash Talk 2.0 Ultra Skin Pro Pack in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

For those who want great value in a skin pack, the Trash Talk Pro 2.0 Pro Pack definitely seals the deal. For the standard pack price of $20, you can essentially get two bundles in one purchase, thanks to the extra 2,400 CP it offers.

Season 3 Reloaded features a plethora of cool skins, like the cell-shaded Cataclysm bundle, which you can buy with the extra CP.

