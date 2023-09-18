Valeria Cat Girl bundle in Warzone Mobile: Price, what's included, and more

Call of Duty has introduced a Valeria Cat Girl bundle, but it will be exclusively available for Warzone Mobile. If you're a cat lover, the fan-favorite character Valeria coming with a pink outfit and a cat hat is surely something to be excited about. Sadly, the bundle won't be available for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. However, you can purchase and use all available items in Warzone Mobile.

If you are looking forward to buying the bundle, here's everything you need to know regarding its price, release date, what's included, and more.

How to get the Valeria Cat Girl bundle in Warzone Mobile?

The complete bundle is named Clout Chaser and has yet to be released by Activision. Here is how you can get the bundle when it comes online.

Head on to Warzone Mobile and look for the in-game store.

Upon opening the in-game store, you'd easily find the bundle on the featured list.

However, the bundle is yet to go live in the game. So, it is not available to purchase right now. You'd be able to buy it when it goes online.

Valeria Cat Girl bundle price in Warzone Mobile

Expand Tweet

The Valeria Cat Girl bundle will cost 2,000 Call of Duty points in WZ Mobile. If you don't have enough CP, the best option for you is to buy the 2,400 CP pack, which costs $19.99 or its equivalent currency in all regions.

Here is a complete list of the CoD points and the pricing:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

What's included in the Valeria Cat Girl bundle in WZ Mobile?

Here are all the in-game items included in the Clout Chaser bundle for the mobile version of Warzone.

Valeria - Purrfection Operator Skin

ISO Hemlock - Like and Subscribe

TAQ - M - Fuchsia Fragment

Dual Kodachis - Rainbow Blade

Emblem

Weapon Sticker

Weapon Charm

When does the Valeria Cat Girl Clout Chaser bundle release in Warzone Mobile?

Right now, the bundle has a 28-day timer in the game. Hence, it can be expected to go live on October 16, 2023.

Expand Tweet

Keeping Call of Duty's other bundles in mind, Valeria, with her cat-girl costume, seems like a steal for fans, and the CoD community is a bit disappointed as it won't come to Warzone and MW2. However, mobile fans would surely be happy to obtain it once it goes live.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more updates regarding WZ Mobile.