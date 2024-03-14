Wagyu bundle in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

The Wagyu bundle is finally available in the Call of Duty Store during the Warhammer 40K update in Season 2 Realoaded. It is one of the two bundles players must purchase to unlock the sought-after Hunger Pains Operator Skin. This pack features a unique Japanese food design similar to the other weapon bundle.

It is important to note that this bundle only includes weapon blueprints. This article will highlight the Wagyu bundle in MW3 and Warzone, including its price, pack inclusions, and whether it's worth the purchase.

What is the price of the Wagyu bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

The Wagyu bundle costs 1600 Call of Duty Points (CP), which is slightly cheaper than the Instant Noods bundle priced at 1800 CP. If you are going to top up the full amount on the Call of Duty Store, it will cost you roughly $15. Fortunately, you can use your extra CP toward the purchase to offset the price.

Check this list for the CP-cash conversion in Call of Duty:

200 CoD Points: $1.99

500 CoD Points: $4.99

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99

After obtaining enough CP, unlock the bundle at the Call of Duty Store. If you also have the Instant Noods bundle, the Hunger Pains Operator Skin will instantly be unlocked for MW3 and Warzone.

What’s included in the Wagyu bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

The new bundle in MW3 and Warzone includes two weapon blueprints for MCW and Striker. It also contains in-game cosmetics like weapon charms and stickers.

Check the full list of the bundle inclusions below.

"Karaage" MCW Weapon blueprint

"Sumibi" Striker Weapon Blueprint

"Yakiniku" Large Decal

"Wagyu Grade" Weapon Sticker

"Well Done Please"Weapon Charm

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Is the Wagyu bundle in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

Fans who appreciate unique and creative art direction will find this bundle appealing. It offers good value for your money with similar content types and a lower CP requirement compared to the Instant Noods bundle.

However, it's worth noting that this bundle doesn't include an Operator skin at this price point. If you're willing to spend some cash for a one-of-a-kind Operator skin, you may consider getting the Instant Noods bundle alongside this bundle to obtain the Hunger Pains skin.

