The Season 2 Reloaded update of Call of Duty has released another sought-after operator skin called the Hunger Pains skin. This skin is a tempting prize for gamers prepared to put in the effort and attention required to obtain it and enhance their gameplay.

Read about how to unlock the Hunger Pains skin in Warzone and MW3 below:

How to get the Hunger Pains skin in MW3 and Warzone

Getting your hands on the Hunger Pains skin is pretty straightforward in MW3. To unlock this prize, players must first acquire the Wagyu Weapon Bundle and then the Instant Noods Bundle, which can be purchased from the store in the MW3 menu.

By purchasing these bundles, players can access a wide range of cosmetic items and customization possibilities. Players keen on adding this unique cosmetic to their in-game collection have to make sure to get both bundles first.

Alongside the weapon blueprints that stand out on the battlefield, both the Wagyu Weapon Bundle and the Insta Noods Bundle offer operator skins and additional customization options to players to enhance their gameplay experience.

While the prospect of unlocking the Hunger Pains skins is straightforward and exciting, players should be aware of notable issues to enhance their unlocking experience further. One of the primary concerns for players is the expense of acquiring both the Wagyu Weapon Bundle and the Instant Noodles Bundle. While these packages include a variety of cosmetic goods and in-game upgrades, they come at a hefty cost.

Another potential hurdle players might face is the limited availability of the required bundles to unlock the Hunger Pains skins. Players who have missed out on the opportunity to purchase these bundles during their availability time may have to wait until they return to the in-game store.

